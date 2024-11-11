Internet cancer conspiracy theories have flooded back with renewed vigor, thanks to a resurfaced report from senior royal editor Rhiannon Mills at Sky News. Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, was revealed last month to have undergone tests that “found cancer.” This has thrown her into the midst of online speculation as people raise questions over whether Middleton’s health issues were real or exaggerated, particularly following her long absence for abdominal surgery.

What Triggered the Latest Online Scandal?

Mills’ September report, which describes Middleton’s disease as one with “pre-cancerous cells,” has been controversial for the latest debate. Her words, barely challenged at the time of writing, have rekindled all the online gossiping. Critics say that “pre-cancerous cells” are far from cancer, so whether Middleton only pretended the gravity of her illness lingers in the minds of many.

Royal Palace’s Mum on the Issue Feeds Gossip

It almost seems the silence from the Palace only fueled this thing. Traditionally, the Palace corrects immediately whatever inaccuracies were said in these health reports pertaining to the royal’s condition, but not this time. In fact, according to a doctor interviewed by The Daily Beast, “pre-cancerous cells” and “cancer” cannot be changed with each other, which makes things worse.

A Vicious Online Debate: “Pre-Cancerous” vs. “Cancer”

The controversy has taken a rather heated form of debate in the cyberworld, where some say that Middleton never had cancer at all. British commentator Narinder Kaur responded on the matter, saying whether Middleton ever had cancer or pre-cancerous cells, she was viciously attacked in the online forum for just asking why the princess looks older. “I’ve been attacked in the most vicious way. Just because I asked why she looked aged,” Kaur tweeted, seemingly irked by the backlash.

The Return of “Kate Gate” Controversies

This is not the first time Middleton has been at the center of a royal controversy. The ongoing “Kate Gate” discussions, including the uncertainty around her long recovery after surgery, have added to the fervor of this latest conspiracy theory. The internet’s scrutiny only intensified after her absence from public events earlier this year, which led to more speculation about her health and the nature of her surgery.

Middleton’s First Public Appearance After Declaring Himself Cancer-Free

This renewed speculation came at a time when Middleton attended another high-profile royal event: Remembrance Sunday at The Cenotaph on November 10, 2024. By this time, she had confirmed that she was indeed clear of cancer and this was her first public outing since the claims, with many deeming the appearance to suggest that perhaps the speculations were all a mistake; but for others it merely fueled more questions.

