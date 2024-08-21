As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for his visit to Poland on August 21–22, 2024, it’s a moment to reflect on the deep historical ties between the two nations, particularly through the lens of Sanskrit studies. This visit marks the first by an Indian prime minister to Poland since Morarji Desai’s trip to Warsaw in 1979.

Early Sanskrit Studies in Poland

Poland’s engagement with Sanskrit began in earnest in the 19th century. Jagiellonian University, one of the oldest institutions of higher education in Europe, initiated its Sanskrit grammar lectures from 1860 to 1862. By 1893, the university established the first Sanskrit Chair in Poland, led by Professor Leon Mańkowski. Mańkowski, a distinguished scholar with a background in law, philosophy, and Sanskrit, was also an associate professor at the University of Leipzig and the first Polish Indologist to lecture in Polish.

Key Figures in Polish Indology

Following Mańkowski, Professor Andrzej Gawroński took over the Sanskrit Chair in 1916. Renowned for his contributions to the study of Old Indian philology, Gawroński authored significant academic papers and the first Polish Sanskrit textbook, which remains influential today.

Helena Willman-Grabowska, another prominent figure, became the first woman to hold a full professorship at Jagiellonian University in 1937. Appointed to the Chair of Sanskrit and Indian Philology in 1928, she established a comprehensive Indian studies center, expanded the curriculum to include cultural and social aspects of India, and introduced a library dedicated to Indology.

In the 1970s, Tadeusz Pobożniak added to the university’s offerings by introducing Hindi language courses, further enriching Poland’s engagement with Indian languages.

Modern Developments and Global Recognition

Today, the study of Indian languages and Indology thrives in Poland. The University of Warsaw’s Indology Department, established in 1932, remains the largest center for Indian studies in Central Europe. Additionally, Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań and the University of Wrocław offer courses in Indian languages and culture.

In 2022, a viral photo of Upanishad verses inscribed on a Warsaw University library wall highlighted the ongoing appreciation for Vedic Sanskrit texts among Polish scholars and enthusiasts.

Indian Ambassador to Poland, Nagma M. Mallick, has emphasized the significance of Poland’s cultural openness and scholarly dedication to Sanskrit and Indology, reflecting a robust facet of the Poland-India relationship.

As PM Modi meets Polish President Andrzej Sebastian Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and engages with the Indian diaspora, this historical connection underscores the deep and enduring ties between the two nations.