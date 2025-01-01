Home
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Did Shamsud Din Jabbar Own A Property Business Before Ramming Truck Into New Orleans’ Pedestrians With An ISIS Flag?

In the video, he claims to work for the Midas Group and Blue Meadow Properties and mentions a 10-year tenure in the military as a Human Resources/IT Specialist.

Shamsud Din Jabbar has been identified as the individual responsible for deliberately driving his pickup truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans during the New Year’s celebrations.

The attack, which occurred at 3:15 a.m. on January 1, 2025, resulted in the deaths of at least 10 people and left over 30 others injured. After the crash, Jabbar opened fire on police officers, injuring two.

He was subsequently killed at the scene. Authorities found an ISIS flag in his truck, and the FBI is now treating the incident as a terrorist attack, with explosive devices allegedly discovered nearby.

Following the identification of Jabbar, a video surfaced on social media where he introduces himself as a property manager from Texas. In the video, he claims to work for the Midas Group and Blue Meadow Properties and mentions a 10-year tenure in the military as a Human Resources/IT Specialist.

Jabbar is reportedly listed as the owner of Blue Meadow Properties LLC in Sugar Land, Texas, though the video’s authenticity and these claims have not been independently verified.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick described Jabbar as determined to cause harm, stating he was “hell bent on creating the carnage and the damage.”

President Joe Biden also addressed the incident, confirming that the FBI is leading the investigation. He emphasized that there is no justification for violence and reiterated that attacks on any U.S. community would not be tolerated.

