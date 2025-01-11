Disney Pledges $15M, Paramount Global $1M For Southern California Wildfire Relief

The Walt Disney Company has committed $15 million toward the relief efforts for those who suffered due to the Los Angeles fires and other neighboring cities.

Southern California is experiencing intense wildfires, which have destroyed thousands of acres, uprooted thousands of people, devastation of wildlife and claiming lives of around 10 people.

Hollywood titans, including Disney and Paramount Global are stepping up in response, making substantial contributions to relief and rehabilitation initiatives.

Disney’s $15 Million Commitment

The Walt Disney Company has committed $15 million toward the relief efforts for those who suffered due to the Los Angeles fires and other neighboring cities. This will help various organizations like the American Red Cross, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, and more.

“As this tragedy continues to unfold, the Walt Disney Company is committed to supporting our community and our employees as we all work together to recover and rebuild from this unbelievable devastation,” said CEO Bob Iger in a statement.

“Walt Disney came to Los Angeles with little more than his limitless imagination, and it was here that he chose to make his home, pursue his dreams, and create extraordinary storytelling that means so much to so many people around the world. We are proud to provide assistance to this resilient and vibrant community in this moment of need, he added.”

Disney also emphasized its gratitude to firefighters and first responders who are tirelessly working on the front lines. The company has additionally increased resources for its Employee Relief Fund to support staff impacted by the crisis.

Paramount Global Joins the Cause

Paramount Global announced a $1 million donation to organizations actively addressing the crisis, including the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, Direct Relief, and World Central Kitchen.

Co-CEOs George Cheeks, Chris McCarthy, and Brian Robbins recognized in a memo to employees the bravery of journalists from CBS News LA and KCAL, many of whom have been personally affected but continue reporting to keep their communities informed.

The company also provided resources for its employees, which included a matching donation program to its employee assistance fund.

CAA Launches SoCal Fire Fund

The CAA Foundation, CORE, and the Los Angeles Unified School District Education Foundation, in partnership, have established the SoCal Fire Fund. The SoCal Fire Fund is under the administration of EIF to offer support through all forms of recovery for everyone, from families and communities caught up in the fires.

The scope of loss for neighbors across Los Angeles is immense and calls for a robust, compassionate, and flexible response-one that prioritizes their immediate and long-term recovery needs,” said Natalie Tran, executive director of the CAA Foundation.

Contributions to the fund from other organizations, individuals, and companies will help make recovery efforts as comprehensive as possible.

Hollywood Rallies for Relief

The entertainment industry joins the larger cause to help Southern California in these times of disaster.

On Monday, Apple chief executive Tim Cook announced that his company would be making a contribution to fire relief efforts. Jamie Lee Curtis, the actress and her family contributed $1 million to create the victims’ relief fund and joined with California authorities to channel that money effectively.

The EIF, which has conducted previous relief campaigns, has also launched a program to collect public donations for frontline workers, displaced families, and pets affected by the fires.

Impact on the ‘HOLLYWOOD’

Life across Los Angeles has been affected as events were cancelled and production shut down with wildfires. Critics Choice Awards which was to hold on January 12, would now be postponed to January 26.

Announcing the Oscar nomination was pushed back to January 19. The Red Carpet event scheduled for films Unstoppable, The Last Showgirl, and Better Man are cancelled and the productions for shows Abbott Elementary, Hacks, and Fallout were shut down temporarily.

The On-Going Emergency

Last week saw more than 20,000 acres have gone up in Pacific Palisades and Malibu due to wildfires. Eaton fire in Altadena has torched 13,000 acres to date while more than 700 acres are laid to ashes for the Hurst Fire in San Fernando Valley.

The wildfires, fueled by high winds and dry conditions, have left thousands of residents displaced and communities in need of immediate aid. The combined efforts of corporations, nonprofits, and individuals are proving crucial in addressing the unfolding tragedy.

Here’s how you can Help: Contributions can be made to help with relief efforts by donating to the American Red Cross, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, World Central Kitchen, and the SoCal Fire Fund.

