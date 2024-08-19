Donald Trump Claims ‘There Has Never Been More Dangerous Time’ For Jews Since The ‘Holocaust,’ Takes Dig At Kamala Harris

Former President Donald Trump stated on Saturday night that there hasn’t been a more dangerous time for Jews in the U.S. since the Holocaust.

He made these remarks during a campaign rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, where he also claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris decided against selecting Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro as her running mate because he is Jewish.

“There has never been a more dangerous time since the Holocaust”

Trump told a packed house at the Mohegan Sun Arena, “They turned him down because he’s Jewish,” adding, “They turned him down for other reasons, but the primary reason is because he’s Jewish.”

The ex-president continued, adding that “any Jewish person that votes for [Harris] or a Democrat has to go out and have their head examined. What’s happening with Israel and Jewish people, there has never been a more dangerous time since the Holocaust if you happen to be Jewish in America.”

What is Governor Shapiro’s stance on new claims?

Governor Shapiro has denied these claims, stating that Harris’ decision to choose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz instead had nothing to do with antisemitism, and that his faith played no role in the selection process.

Since Hamas initiated its attack on Israel on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 Israelis and triggered a prolonged conflict in Gaza, there has been a noticeable rise in antisemitic hate crimes across the country.

New York City, in particular, has seen a sharp increase in such incidents, with the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force investigating 30 anti-Jewish offenses in July alone, following 45 incidents in June.

As of August 4, 2024, 229 antisemitic hate crimes have been reported to the NYPD, compared to 126 incidents reported by the same time last year. Recently, a 70-year-old man was assaulted in Central Park by a Citi Bike rider in a hate crime attack, where the assailant hurled antisemitic slurs and physically attacked the man while he was walking his daughter’s dog.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has sparked widespread protests across the U.S., particularly on college campuses, leading to numerous arrests. In New York City, anti-Israel protests have become a frequent occurrence, often disrupting major transit hubs in Manhattan.

Michelle Ahdoot, the Director of Communications for End Jew Hatred, told the Post last month that the most significant form of hatred witnessed in New York City since October 7 has been overwhelmingly directed at Jews.

She noted that radical Hamas supporters, some waving Hamas flags, have been regularly seen marching through city streets, calling for the genocide of Jews, creating a sense of fear and insecurity among the Jewish community.

