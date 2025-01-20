Home
Donald Trump Dominates World Economic Forum 2025 As Top Indian Business Leaders Give Davos A Miss

As the World Economic Forum 2025 kicks off in Davos, Donald Trump’s virtual address takes center stage, overshadowing discussions on global trade and climate. Meanwhile, India’s corporate presence at the event is notably absent, with several key business leaders skipping Davos this year.

Donald Trump Dominates World Economic Forum 2025 As Top Indian Business Leaders Give Davos A Miss

As the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 kicks off in Davos, Switzerland, all eyes are on former U.S. President Donald Trump, whose virtual address on January 23 is expected to steal the spotlight. However, India’s corporate presence at this year’s forum seems notably subdued, with key Indian business leaders skipping the event.

Trump’s Return to Davos: A Focus on “America First”

This year’s WEF, held from January 20-23, coincides with Trump’s return to the White House for his second term. His presidency marks a significant shift in global relations, with Trump’s “America First” policies clashing with the forum’s focus on global cooperation. Trump’s virtual address is one of the most eagerly awaited moments, as he will not only deliver a speech but also engage with delegates. This third appearance promises to be a defining moment of the forum, overshadowing discussions on topics like climate change, global trade, and inclusivity.

Missing in action: India Inc Davos regulars

While the U.S. dominates WEF conversations, India’s corporate presence at the event appears sparse this year. Traditionally, prominent Indian figures such as Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, telecom magnate Sunil Bharti Mittal, and Dr. Reddy’s GV Prasad have been regulars at Davos, contributing to high-profile discussions. However, Nilekani and his wife, philanthropist Rohini Nilekani, will not be attending this year. Other usual attendees, including Mittal and Prasad, are absent, with some citing board meetings as their reason for skipping Davos.

Several Indian business leaders and economists, such as Raghuram Rajan and Gita Gopinath, have also been notable absentees, leaving a noticeable void in India’s representation. Despite this, the Indian government’s presence is strong, with top union ministers and state leaders attending the event.

One nation, one pavilion

Although India’s corporate representation is low, the government is putting on a united front. For the first time in years, six Indian states have come together to share a joint pavilion at the event. Union ministers such as Ashwini Vaishnaw (Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & IT), K. Rammohan Naidu (Civil Aviation), Chirag Paswan (Food Processing Industries), and several others will lead the charge.

Additionally, several Indian Chief Ministers, including Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrababu Naidu, and Revanth Reddy, will join more than 100 Indian CEOs and other key leaders in Davos to discuss global challenges and opportunities.

WEF 2025: A Global Dialogue in Times of Uncertainty

The WEF is set to bring together over 3,000 leaders from more than 130 countries. With a focus on addressing urgent global issues and shaping emerging opportunities, the event underscores the need for dialogue in these uncertain times. Among the 350 governmental leaders attending, at least 60 heads of state will be present to tackle critical challenges across regions.

ALSO READ : Is Donald Trump Planning To Declare National Emergency At US-Mexico Border On Day 1 Of Office?

 

Filed under

World Economic Forum 2025

