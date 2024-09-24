In the first presidential debate between former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, abortion emerged as a key issue, which took upto 10 minutes of the debate. Trump […]

In the first presidential debate between former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, abortion emerged as a key issue, which took upto 10 minutes of the debate. Trump was seen to be baffled on the question of abortion ban, which gave Kamala Harris a strong position on the issue.

Now, when the US Presidential elections are just few months away, scheduled for November, Donald trump claimed that “women won’t be thinking about abortions.”

To vow women voters in a rally, he said, “You will be protected, and I will be your protector,” assuring to make women communities safer.

Trump, in different rallies talking to women voters, said,I always thought women liked me, But the fake news keeps saying women don’t like me.”

He added that if he wins the elections, “Women will be happy, healthy, confident and free,” accusing his rival party Democrats of “wanting executions of babies after birth.”

Abortion rights: Trump Behind Kamala

Former VP Kamala Harris has attacked Donald Trump and his policies regarding women and abortion rights, claiming them to be extreme and against women’s reproductive rights. As per reports, the women voters are more inclined towards kamala Harris, as she is contesting to become the first woman President in US history. She has kept the issue of abortion as the centre of her election campaign, which gave her an edge over Trump.

Trump has a history of making demeaning comments on women and has been a long supporter of abortion ban in the US. During his campaign in 2016, Trump has favoured some form of punishment for women who seek an abortion.” Later in 2017, he also extended support to the legislation passed by the House to ban abortion in many cases. He even appointed 3 out of 5 judges who overturned Roe v. Wade judgement.

