US Presidential Debate: Harris Accepts CNN Invitation, Again Challenging Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday, accepted CNN's invitation to debate former President Donald Trump on October 23, presenting her rival with the opportunity for another public engagement in the final weeks of the campaign.

Campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon stated that Vice President Harris is eager to share the stage with Trump again and expressed confidence that he would agree to the debate.

Pleased to accept a second presidential debate, says Harris

Harris indicated via Twitter that she would be pleased to accept a second presidential debate and expressed hope that Trump would participate on the scheduled date.

The upcoming debate is set to resemble the first 2024 presidential debate in June, which featured Trump and President Joe Biden, and will be held at CNN’s studios in Atlanta.

Recently, Trump mentioned that he might consider joining a third presidential debate after his September 10 confrontation with Harris in Philadelphia, noting that he could participate “if in the right mood.” He had also previously declared on Truth Social that there would be no third debate.

CNN proposes format similar to the June debate

Harris’ campaign dismissed Trump’s claim about the lack of a subsequent debate, with a senior adviser remarking that his stance changes frequently. The vice president, in response, quickly called for another debate, emphasizing the importance of providing voters with information.

For October, CNN proposed a format similar to the June debate, where Trump and Harris would answer questions from moderators for 90 minutes without an audience present.

In a statement, CNN confirmed that both candidates had been invited to participate in the debate, believing it would benefit the American public to hear from them as they make their final decisions.

The CNN debate between Trump and Biden on June 27 was important, significantly influencing the campaign’s direction. Following a lackluster performance at that debate, Biden ultimately withdrew from the race and endorsed Harris as the Democratic nominee.

