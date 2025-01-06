Home
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Donald Trump Reacts To Canada PM Justin Trudeau’s Resignation, ‘People In Canada Love Being The 51st State’

Donald Trump has threatened many countries including Canada and Mexico of imposing a 25% tariff on all imports on Day 1 of his presidency.

On January 6, 2025, Canadian PM announced his resignation, stating, ‘ I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process,” Trudeau said.

Reacting on it, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, taking to his Truth Social platform, proposed that Canada can merge with the United States, making it the 51st state.

“Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State,” Trump wrote. “The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned. If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!”, he said.

This statement comes when Donald Trump all set to take office in less than two weeks. He has threatened many countries including Canada and Mexico of imposing a 25% tariff on all imports on Day 1 of his presidency.

Trump’s suggestion that Canada become the 51st state is not new. He has repeatedly floated the idea in recent weeks, arguing that such a merger would eliminate trade disputes and benefit both countries economically.

ALSO READ: The Rise And Fall Of Canada PM Justin Trudeau

Canada PM Justin Trudeau Resigns donald trump

