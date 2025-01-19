Donald Trump’s Inauguration: A Glimpse At The VIPs Attending The Inaugural Ceremony

On Monday, January 20, 2025, Donald Trump will officially be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States. The inauguration promises to be a high-profile event, with a wide array of influential figures from around the world in attendance. While Trump’s inaugural committee has raised a significant $170 million for the occasion, it’s expected to be a more modest affair compared to the grand ceremonies held for former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

The inauguration will take place at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time in the United States (9:00 a.m. Pacific Time), with the swearing-in ceremony held in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol due to inclement weather in the Northeast. While the event is smaller than some of its predecessors, it will feature key moments, including three inaugural balls and a mix of political, cultural, and business figures.

Politicians from Around the World to Attend

Several political leaders will be present, including current U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, despite their history of political rivalry with Trump. Biden’s absence from Trump’s previous inauguration in 2021, following the disputed 2020 election, remains a point of contention. Former U.S. presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton will also attend, along with former first ladies Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton.

On the international stage, several prominent political figures have been invited, including the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, and El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele. Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, will also make an appearance.

Business Giants and Athletes in Attendance

Business moguls like Elon Musk (Tesla and SpaceX), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), Jeff Bezos (Amazon), and Sam Altman (OpenAI) will be on hand to show support for Trump. Other major figures, including Trump ally Miriam Adelson and Joe Ricketts (owner of the NBA’s Houston Rockets), are expected to attend as well.

Athletes are also represented, with notable figures such as former boxers Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield, social media stars Jake and Logan Paul, and former NFL players like Brian Urlacher, Le’Veon Bell, and Antonio Brown.

With such a diverse mix of political, business, and entertainment figures, Trump’s 2025 inauguration is shaping up to be a highly anticipated event.

