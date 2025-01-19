Home
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Donald Trump’s Indian Real Estate Partner Kalpesh Mehta Joins Inauguration Celebrations In US; Deals To Be Announced Soon

Kalpesh Mehta, Founder of Tribeca Developers, is attending Donald Trump’s inauguration events in the US, marking a milestone in his long-standing partnership with the Trump Organization. (Read more below)

Donald Trump’s Indian Real Estate Partner Kalpesh Mehta Joins Inauguration Celebrations In US; Deals To Be Announced Soon

Kalpesh Mehta, Founder of Tribeca Developers and the licensed Indian partner for Trump Towers projects is in the US for Donald Trump’s inauguration as the next President.

In an Instagram post, Mehta recently shared photos with Donald Trump, Trump Jr, and Eric Trump.

The Donald Trump inauguration celebrations kicked off with an exclusive friends and family event at Trump National golf course in Virginia on January 18, followed by a Victory Rally and an exclusive candlelight dinner today. The celebrations culminate on January 20 with the official swearing-in ceremony followed by an official ball.

Mehta met Eric Trump, Donald Trump’s son at the prestigious Mar-a-Lago Club, in Florida, earlier this week. Mehta also shared a few photographs from the meeting in an Instagram post. “Deal announcements coming soon!” Mehta wrote. Mehta also shared a picture of him with President-elect Donald Trump.

Mehta’s company Tribeca has been partners with the Trump organization in India for over 13 years. Mehta is said to be very close to the Trump family having attended the prestigious Wharton School along with Donald Trump Jr.

Mehta was invited as part of the friends and family groups that include other Trump partners from around the world. Pankaj Bansal, Managing Director, M3M Group is also in the US and is expected to attend the swearing-in. M3M along with Tribeca is developing Delhi NCR’s first Trump Towers slated to be ready by 2025.

Currently, India houses four Trump Tower properties in Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, and Kolkata, covering approximately 3.5 million square feet, with the Gurugram and Kolkata projects scheduled for delivery in 2025.

With more launches expected in the coming months, India will have the highest number of such high-rise Trump towers, surpassing the United States.

“I was studying in the US, at the Wharton School of Finance. Trump Jr was junior to me in the college. A professor, who was my mentor and guide, was also the mentor of Donald Trump’s juniors.

The professor introduced me to Donald Trump juniors and our friendship started,” Mehta had said in November, in an interview with ANI.

Tribeca is the co-developer and it partners with a local developer for the Trump Tower projects.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: 'The World Needs A Leader Like Trump': Supporters Praise Ahead Of Swearing-In

donald trump Kalpesh Mehta Trump inauguration 2025

