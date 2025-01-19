Home
Sunday, January 19, 2025
‘The World Needs A Leader Like Trump’: Supporters Praise Ahead Of Swearing-In

Trump supporters braved freezing temperatures to celebrate pre-inaugural events, while Trump shifted the inauguration ceremony indoors due to an Arctic blast. Supporters hailed his leadership, expressing hopes for unity and economic growth.

US President-Elect Donald Trump’s supporters braved the icy polar vortex on Saturday (local time) to catch a glimpse of the inaugural events leading up to his swearing-in ceremony.

Several supporters were seen filming the fireworks that took place at Trump National Golf Club and wearing “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) caps.

Michael, a supporter of Trump, said that he was the best President in the US.

“I live in Fairfax, Virginia. And this is one of the most exciting inaugurations that we’re just about to see here in Washington. President Trump is on his way back. We can’t wait. He’s the best president in my entire life. The world needs a leader like Donald Trump. And thank God for Donald Trump and our next President of the United States. God bless you, Donald Trump. We love you!” he told ANI.

Dong Xu, another supporter of Trump, said that he would improve the economy and grant employment. He further hoped that Republicans would work together with Democrats for the country’s sake.

“I’m from Ashburn, Virginia. I am here, for Trump. I, the number one, I think it’s the economy, employment. And also, I want Trump to do some good work to unite the whole country together. Democrats and Republicans should work together to solve the major issues our country faces. Best wishes for the next four years,” he said.

As meteorologists predicted one of the coldest inauguration days in recent history, Trump moved his upcoming inauguration ceremony indoors, Al Jazeera reported.

“There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way,” Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social.

Traditionally, the ceremony has taken place outdoors, most commonly on the marble steps of the Capitol in Washington, DC, Al Jazeera reported.

For Monday, the National Weather Service is projecting temperatures to peak at a frosty -6 degrees Celsius.

(With Inputs from ANI)

