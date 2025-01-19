‘We Will Solve World Problems Together’, Donald Trump Calls China’s President Xi Jinping Ahead Of Inauguration Ceremony As US President

Donald Trump used his social media platform, Truth, to claim that the call was highly beneficial, writing, "The call was a very good one for both China and the USA."

On Friday, Donald Trump had a productive and constructive phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of Trump’s swearing-in ceremony as US 47th President.

Trump used his social media platform, Truth, to claim that the call was highly beneficial, writing, “The call was a very good one for both China and the USA.” It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together, starting immediately.” He also emphasized that both sides are committed to addressing the pressing matters at hand, from trade imbalances to the opioid crisis fueled by fentanyl and even the potential ban of TikTok in the U.S.

Trump’s Tarriff threat to China

Donald Trump had threatened massive tariffs on Chinese products, especially on trade imbalances and security concerns related to fentanyl trafficking, as he prepares for the third term as the US President. There is also a looming threat of 10% tariffs on Chinese imports and the already existing tariffs from the first term of President Trump. These threats are a major concern for the bilateral trade relations between China and the US.

Moreover, the U.S. has blamed China for allowing fentanyl precursors to flow into Mexico for years, which then end up in the U.S. and contribute to over 70,000 overdose deaths each year. President Trump and Li Keqiang agreed to work together to stop the production and export of this deadly drug that has devastated American families.

During call, trade was on the agenda. Trump, who had been critical of China’s unfair trade practices, said he hopes that things will be more balanced going forward. Both sides recognized the need to find solutions that benefit their economies but tried to ease tensions over tariffs and market access.

US TikTok ban

The other key topic of discussion was the Chinese-owned popular social media app TikTok, which has faced mounting scrutiny in the United States regarding national security concerns. Trump had previously called for the ban or selling off to a U.S. company of the app, citing the app’s data collection practice as an avenue for Chinese espionage. Nonetheless, Trump had earlier promised to somehow save TikTok, especially with it being such a strong source for millions of American users.

The future for TikTok within the United States is not assured, considering how Congress passed legislation last year demanding that the company’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, must either sell it or close its doors in a bid to combat the concerns associated with data safety and potential espionage by the communist government. While his campaign speeches seemed to suggest he may find ways to delay or forestall the shutdown of the app, how that plays out remains to be seen in the coming months.

Xi Jinping to skip the Inauguration

Chinese state media has confirmed that President Xi Jinping will not be visiting Washington, D.C., to attend the inauguration of Trump on January 20, 2025. Instead, Xi appointed Vice President Han Zheng as his representative, which means Beijing is willing to engage with the new U.S. administration but has no interest in a high-level meeting between the two leaders anytime soon.

Xi reportedly hoped that relations between China and the U.S. will have a “good start,” echoing the spirit of the meeting in which he and Trump pledged to cooperate together to address common global challenges in order to make the world safer and more peaceful. Trump’s rhetoric, at times vociferous about China, seemed to suggest his campaign posturing was different when he addressed the media following the call with Xi.

Trump’s decision to nominate Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State has raised China’s eyebrows since the Chinese Foreign Ministry reacted to Rubio’s statements recently, wherein he termed China as the “most dangerous near-peer adversary” to the United States.

China has already shown willingness to cooperate on not initiating a full-scale trade war. Xi Jinping said he hoped for a “good start” to relations with Donald Trump. However, the questions surrounding tariffs, TikTok, and fentanyl are unlikely to fade from view.

(with AFP inputs)

