On the heels of her electoral defeat to Donald Trump, US Vice President Kamala Harris released a video on X (formerly Twitter) addressing her supporters and Democratic Party followers. The video, released Tuesday, is her second public statement since conceding the presidential election on November 6.

In the latest clip, which is under a minute long, Ms. Harris urged her followers to retain their sense of purpose and power despite the loss. “I just have to remind you, don’t let anybody take your power from you. You have the same power that you did before November 5, and you have the same purpose that you did. And you have the same ability to engage and inspire. So don’t ever let anybody or any circumstance take your power from you,” she said in the video.

The message, posted on the official Democratic Party handle, has garnered significant attention, leaving social media users divided.

The Backlash and Mixed Reactions Online

The video, viewed over six million times, has sparked a wave of reactions across social media. Many users criticized the tone and delivery of the message, with some calling it out as uninspired or even inappropriate given the circumstances.

One user wrote, “Is this a… joke? It’s a terrible video. Yikes.” Another comment from the Republican Committee of Prince William County simply stated, “The joy is gone.”

Others questioned the timing of the video and the intent behind its release. The message appeared to some as a hasty attempt to rally supporters without addressing the underlying reasons for the electoral defeat.

A Hostile Election Campaign and a New Political Landscape

The 2024 US presidential election was among the most contentious in modern history. Kamala Harris entered the race in July, stepping into the spotlight after President Joe Biden, citing concerns over his age and health, chose not to seek reelection.

Running a centrist campaign, Ms. Harris sought to counter Donald Trump’s polarizing rhetoric, emphasizing themes of unity and equity. She criticized Mr. Trump’s history of inflammatory remarks and accused him of perpetuating racist and sexist narratives.

However, Trump’s campaign capitalized on voter frustrations, particularly regarding immigration and the economic struggles in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. His messaging resonated with a populace eager for a fresh start after years under the Biden administration.

Kamala Harris’ Concession and Initial Reaction

In her first post-election video, released on November 6, Kamala Harris formally conceded the presidential race but encouraged her supporters to stay politically active. “Keep fighting,” she urged, in a 15-minute address that covered the campaign’s high points and acknowledged the challenges ahead for the Democratic Party.

This initial message was seen as measured and reflective, contrasting sharply with the brevity and tone of her recent video.

What’s Next for the Democratic Party?

The Democratic Party now faces the challenge of rebuilding and redefining its strategy in the wake of the loss. While Harris’ message sought to inspire resilience among supporters, it has also drawn attention to the fractures within the party and the difficult road ahead.

Political analysts have noted that the Democrats must address concerns about leadership and messaging to effectively counter Trump’s growing influence in the political landscape.