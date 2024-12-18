Home
Doval Holds Talks With China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi On LAC Issue

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held crucial talks to address peace and stability along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and work towards restoring bilateral relations, which have been strained since the 2019 Ladakh standoff.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met on Wednesday to address pressing issues related to the management of peace and stability along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the restoration of bilateral ties, which have been strained for over four years due to the military standoff in eastern Ladakh. This meeting, part of the 23rd round of Special Representatives’ talks, marks a significant step toward resolving long-standing tensions between India and China.

Key Points Discussed in the Doval-Wang Yi Talks

Ajit Doval, leading the Indian delegation, arrived on Tuesday for the high-level talks, which are being held after a five-year gap. The previous round of discussions was held in 2019 in New Delhi. The two leaders discussed ways to maintain peace along the LAC and take steps towards rebuilding the relationship that has been frozen since the standoff in Ladakh.

China’s Commitment to Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Ahead of the meeting, China expressed its readiness to collaborate with India to implement critical agreements made between the two nations’ leaders. Beijing emphasized the importance of building mutual trust and confidence, which would lay the groundwork for future cooperation between the two countries.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk Is Now Richer Than Jeff Bezos And Mark Zuckerberg Combined: Here Is How Rich He Is

