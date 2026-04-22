LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
celebrity death allu arjun airline cost cutting measures Business asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news nida khan Diet coke brahmos hardik pandya celebrity death allu arjun airline cost cutting measures Business asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news nida khan Diet coke brahmos hardik pandya celebrity death allu arjun airline cost cutting measures Business asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news nida khan Diet coke brahmos hardik pandya celebrity death allu arjun airline cost cutting measures Business asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news nida khan Diet coke brahmos hardik pandya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
celebrity death allu arjun airline cost cutting measures Business asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news nida khan Diet coke brahmos hardik pandya celebrity death allu arjun airline cost cutting measures Business asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news nida khan Diet coke brahmos hardik pandya celebrity death allu arjun airline cost cutting measures Business asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news nida khan Diet coke brahmos hardik pandya celebrity death allu arjun airline cost cutting measures Business asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news nida khan Diet coke brahmos hardik pandya
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Dubai Airport Travel Alert Today (22 April, 2026): 12 Major Airlines Issue Urgent Updates, Flights Disrupted Until September

Dubai Airport Travel Alert Today (22 April, 2026): 12 Major Airlines Issue Urgent Updates, Flights Disrupted Until September

Dubai International Airport has a reduced flight schedule, some major international airlines reducing or suspending services due to regional circumstances. It is recommended that passengers check flight updates in advance, with cancellations, delays, and flexible rebooking options available for many airlines.

Dubai Airport Travel Alert: 12 Major Airlines Issue Urgent Updates, Flights Disrupted Until September (Photo Credit - X)
Dubai Airport Travel Alert: 12 Major Airlines Issue Urgent Updates, Flights Disrupted Until September (Photo Credit - X)

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: April 22, 2026 16:44:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dubai Airport Travel Alert Today (22 April, 2026): 12 Major Airlines Issue Urgent Updates, Flights Disrupted Until September

Passengers flying transiting through Dubai International Airport (DXB) are currently experiencing schedule changes as airlines adjust their operations due to regional circumstances. There is a reduced flight schedule, and Dubai-based airlines may return to normal operation in stages. Emirates is expected to return to normal operation while flydubai will continue to operate on reduced service, while several international airlines continue to adjust their routes. Flights from Europe, the US and Asia, for example, either suspended or curtailed. According to reports foreign airlines are restricted to only one daily round trip to Dubai airports until 31 May. Passengers need to stay tuned.

Dubai Airport Travel Alert Today (22 April, 2026): All The Flights 

Air France keeps flights suspended 

Air France has extended its flight suspension to and from Dubai until May 3. Passengers are being notified and offered free cancellation or rescheduling options.

You Might Be Interested In

Air India resumes sporadic flights

Air India and Air India Express are resuming flights between India and Dubai on a sporadic basis. Flights are being confirmed daily and passengers can opt for rebooking or full refunds at no cost.

British Airways cancel regional flights

British Airways has extended flight cancellations to and from Dubai and other Middle East destinations until May 31. Customers are given the choice to reschedule, change dates or receive a refund.

China Southern resumes some flights

China Southern Airlines has resumed flights to and from China and Dubai, but passengers should check schedules and availability in real time before traveling.

IndiGo resumes limited flights

IndiGo is still operating on a limited basis to the region and frequently requests passengers to use official channels to check flight status before heading to the airport.

KLM suspends Dubai flights until mid-June

KLM airline has said there will be no flights to and from Dubai until 14 June. Passengers can rebook without charges or get a full refund.

Lufthansa Group stops flights

Lufthansa and its partner airlines have announced that they will not operate flights to Dubai until at least 11 July, citing a lack of capacity. Eurowings flights are suspended until 24 October, with refund and rebooking options available.

Qatar Airways to resume limited flights

Qatar Airways is looking to resume a limited number of flights between Doha and Dubai from 16 June. Passengers can change dates as many times as they wish without charge or get a refund, depending on their booking type.

Philippine Airlines cancels route

Philippine Airlines has temporarily suspended its Manila-Dubai route until 30 April. Passengers can rebook or get a refund, depending on their circumstances.

Singapore Airlines cancels flights

Singapore Airlines is canceling its Singapore-Dubai flights until 31 May, with possible further changes. Passengers are being offered alternative options or refunds.

Turkish Airlines offers flexibility

Turkish Airlines is offering affected passengers flexible travel options, such as free changes, refunds, or ticket extensions for bookings made before 28 February.

United Airlines’ response

United Airlines has said its Dubai flights may be affected until 7 September. Passengers can reschedule trips with no change fees or get a 100% refund if they choose not to travel. 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: check flight status Dubaiflydubai limited flightsSingapore Airlines DXB updatetravel alert Dubai airportUAE flight restrictions 2026

RELATED News

EU Pet Travel Rules 2026: UK Pet Passports Invalid, New Animal Health Certificate Required for Europe Trips

Why Is Iran Angry With Asim Munir: How Pakistan’s Field Marshal Tried To Bridge Tehran-US Tensions And Why The Plan Is Now Backfiring?

Dubai Schools Fee Shock: No Refunds for Online Classes, KHDA Clarifies New April 2026 Rules

Nepal Govt Employees To Get Salary Twice A Month? PM Balendra Shah’s Big Move To Boost Economy

UAE Prohibits Banks from Using WhatsApp for Financial Transactions and Customer Data Handling

LATEST NEWS

Saudi Pro League Fixtures April 2026: Full Schedule, Match Timings, Live Streaming, Standings & Where to Watch in Dubai, UAE, Middle East and India

West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Voting Time, Total Seats, Documents Required and Full Polling Day Guidelines Explained

Asus ExpertBook Launch: Intel Core Ultra 3 Processor, 64GB RAM, And 3K Tandem OLED Display, Check All Specs And Price

Horoscope Tomorrow 23 April 2026: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Divyanka Sirohi’s Cause Of Death Revealed? Haryanvi Actress, Who Starred In Masoom Sharma’s Viral Songs, Dies At 30

Mr Bean Memes: Meet the Man Who Built a 6.4 Million Followers Page from Rural Punjab

Is Allu Arjun All Set To Become Vicky Kaushal And Virat Kohli’s Neighbour? Pushpa 2 Star Rents A Swanky Sea-Facing 5BHK In Juhu For A Whopping Rs.16 Lakh Per Month

Why IRGC Seized Indian Ship Days After Previous Attack? Vessel ‘In Violation Of Navigation Rules’ Being Taken To Iranian Coasts

NEHU Result 2026 Released at exams.nehu.ac.in, Check UG and PG Semester Results PDF and Download Scorecard Online

Who Is Alamara Djabi? 19-Year-Old FC Midtjylland Footballer Stabbed In Denmark

Dubai Airport Travel Alert Today (22 April, 2026): 12 Major Airlines Issue Urgent Updates, Flights Disrupted Until September

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dubai Airport Travel Alert Today (22 April, 2026): 12 Major Airlines Issue Urgent Updates, Flights Disrupted Until September

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dubai Airport Travel Alert Today (22 April, 2026): 12 Major Airlines Issue Urgent Updates, Flights Disrupted Until September
Dubai Airport Travel Alert Today (22 April, 2026): 12 Major Airlines Issue Urgent Updates, Flights Disrupted Until September
Dubai Airport Travel Alert Today (22 April, 2026): 12 Major Airlines Issue Urgent Updates, Flights Disrupted Until September
Dubai Airport Travel Alert Today (22 April, 2026): 12 Major Airlines Issue Urgent Updates, Flights Disrupted Until September

QUICK LINKS