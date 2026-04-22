Dubai Airport Travel Alert Today (22 April, 2026): 12 Major Airlines Issue Urgent Updates, Flights Disrupted Until September

Passengers flying transiting through Dubai International Airport (DXB) are currently experiencing schedule changes as airlines adjust their operations due to regional circumstances. There is a reduced flight schedule, and Dubai-based airlines may return to normal operation in stages. Emirates is expected to return to normal operation while flydubai will continue to operate on reduced service, while several international airlines continue to adjust their routes. Flights from Europe, the US and Asia, for example, either suspended or curtailed. According to reports foreign airlines are restricted to only one daily round trip to Dubai airports until 31 May. Passengers need to stay tuned.

Dubai Airport Travel Alert Today (22 April, 2026): All The Flights

Air France keeps flights suspended

Air France has extended its flight suspension to and from Dubai until May 3. Passengers are being notified and offered free cancellation or rescheduling options.

Air India resumes sporadic flights

Air India and Air India Express are resuming flights between India and Dubai on a sporadic basis. Flights are being confirmed daily and passengers can opt for rebooking or full refunds at no cost.

British Airways cancel regional flights

British Airways has extended flight cancellations to and from Dubai and other Middle East destinations until May 31. Customers are given the choice to reschedule, change dates or receive a refund.

China Southern resumes some flights

China Southern Airlines has resumed flights to and from China and Dubai, but passengers should check schedules and availability in real time before traveling.

IndiGo resumes limited flights

IndiGo is still operating on a limited basis to the region and frequently requests passengers to use official channels to check flight status before heading to the airport.

KLM suspends Dubai flights until mid-June

KLM airline has said there will be no flights to and from Dubai until 14 June. Passengers can rebook without charges or get a full refund.

Lufthansa Group stops flights

Lufthansa and its partner airlines have announced that they will not operate flights to Dubai until at least 11 July, citing a lack of capacity. Eurowings flights are suspended until 24 October, with refund and rebooking options available.

Qatar Airways to resume limited flights

Qatar Airways is looking to resume a limited number of flights between Doha and Dubai from 16 June. Passengers can change dates as many times as they wish without charge or get a refund, depending on their booking type.

Philippine Airlines cancels route

Philippine Airlines has temporarily suspended its Manila-Dubai route until 30 April. Passengers can rebook or get a refund, depending on their circumstances.

Singapore Airlines cancels flights

Singapore Airlines is canceling its Singapore-Dubai flights until 31 May, with possible further changes. Passengers are being offered alternative options or refunds.

Turkish Airlines offers flexibility

Turkish Airlines is offering affected passengers flexible travel options, such as free changes, refunds, or ticket extensions for bookings made before 28 February.

United Airlines’ response

United Airlines has said its Dubai flights may be affected until 7 September. Passengers can reschedule trips with no change fees or get a 100% refund if they choose not to travel.