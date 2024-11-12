Dubai’s First Aerial Taxi Vertiport Near Airport Approved, Launching In 2026

Dubai has taken a significant step towards revolutionizing urban transport with the approval of its first aerial taxi vertiport, located near Dubai International Airport.

Dubai has taken a significant step towards revolutionizing urban transport with the approval of its first aerial taxi vertiport, located near Dubai International Airport. This development marks a major milestone in the city’s ambition to become the first in the world to offer urban aerial transport, enabling passengers to travel across the city by air.

Vertiport Design and Features

The new vertiport, set to launch in early 2026, will be designed to seamlessly integrate with the city’s iconic skyline. Spanning 3,100 square meters, it will include dedicated take-off and landing zones, charging stations for the aerial taxis, a taxi apron, and parking facilities. With the capacity to handle 42,000 landings and accommodate 170,000 passengers annually, the vertiport is poised to serve as a key node in Dubai’s transportation network.

Collaboration with International Partners

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, gave the green light for the project, which is being developed in collaboration with international partners. Joby Aviation, a leading company in the electric aerial vehicle sector, will provide the aircraft, while Skyports will manage the design and infrastructure of the vertiport. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai will oversee the project and ensure its integration with the city’s existing transport systems.

Sustainable and Quiet Aerial Taxis

The aerial taxis, specifically Joby Aviation’s S4 model, will be fully electric and sustainable, offering zero emissions and significantly reducing noise pollution compared to traditional helicopters. The S4 model is equipped with six rotors and four battery packs, capable of traveling at speeds of up to 321 km/h. With a range of 161 km, the aerial taxis can carry a pilot and four passengers, providing a quiet and eco-friendly alternative for short-distance travel.

Integrated Transport Solution

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General of the RTA, emphasized that the project will focus on four key locations in the initial phase. The goal is to offer residents and visitors a fast, safe, and integrated transport solution that seamlessly connects aerial taxis with other modes of public transport, such as e-scooters and bicycles. This multimodal approach is in line with Dubai’s broader vision for a future of smart and sustainable mobility.

Strategic Partnerships and Vision

Earlier this year, RTA signed a landmark agreement with the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), Skyports, and Joby Aviation to launch the aerial taxi service. The collaboration reflects Dubai’s commitment to advancing aerial mobility and improving connectivity across the city, ultimately contributing to the development of a world-class transport infrastructure.

