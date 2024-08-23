EAM S. Jaishankar Highlights Historic Nature Of PM Modi’s First Visit To Ukraine Since 1992

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for bilateral talks at the Mariinskyi Palace. PM Modi shared a warm embrace with Zelenskyy on his arrival at the Palace and also shook hands with various Ukrainian delegates present at the palace. The PM was accompanied by Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and others.

In Kyiv, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar stated, “As you know, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kyiv this morning and we’ve just concluded his official engagements. This is a landmark visit. It’s the first time that an Indian PM has visited Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992. PM arrived by a special train in the morning and he was received by the First Deputy Foreign Minister at the Kyiv railway station. He met the Indian community…His last engagement is going on right now, which is that he’s meeting Ukrainian students who are studying Hindi…”

#WATCH | Kyiv: EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, “As you know, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kyiv this morning and we’ve just concluded his official engagements. This is a landmark visit. It’s the first time that an Indian PM has visited Ukraine since the establishment of… pic.twitter.com/uXgf1Y15Mf — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2024

#WATCH | Kyiv: EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, “PM Modi has invited Ukraine President Zelenskyy to visit India…We expect that as per his convenience President Zelenskyy will visit India…” pic.twitter.com/sBnlVqQgil — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2024

Both leaders held a restricted meeting to discuss key issues. High-level delegation meetings followed, where important discussions on bilateral cooperation took place. Document exchanges to formalize agreements and collaborations between the two nations also occurred.

Earlier in the day, on his arrival at the Hyatt Hotel in Kyiv, PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian community, with many students awaiting his arrival and hoping for a glimpse of the Prime Minister. In a post on X, Modi tweeted, “Reached Kyiv earlier this morning. The Indian community accorded a very warm welcome.”

PM Modi also visited the multimedia Martyrologist exposition on children at the National Museum of History of Ukraine in Kyiv on Friday. He was accompanied by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Prime Minister Modi was deeply touched by the poignant exposition set up in memory of children who have lost their lives in the conflict. He expressed his sorrow at the tragic loss of young lives and, as a mark of respect, placed a toy in their memory, a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

“President @ZelenskyyUa and I paid homage at the Martyrologist Exposition in Kyiv. Conflict is particularly devastating for young children. My heart goes out to the families of children who lost their lives, and I pray that they find the strength to endure their grief,” the PM said in his post on X.

PM Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and emphasized the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi’s message of peace in shaping a harmonious society.

ALSO READ: 13 Dead, 4.5 Million Affected: Eastern Bangladesh Faces Devastating Floods