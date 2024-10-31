Home
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Earthquake Of 6.0-Magnitude Strikes Off The Coast Of Oregon

The quake, which occurred at 1:15 p.m. local time, was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers, with coordinates at 43.544 degrees north latitude and 127.799 degrees west longitude.

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Oregon on Wednesday, located approximately 279 kilometers west of the town of Bandon, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The quake, which occurred at 1:15 p.m. local time, was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers, with coordinates at 43.544 degrees north latitude and 127.799 degrees west longitude.

The USGS confirmed that no tsunami alerts, advisories, or warnings were issued following the quake. The agency assessed the likelihood of casualties as low, noting minimal threat to the surrounding areas.

While no immediate damage was reported, USGS experts indicated that aftershocks are likely to follow in the coming days.

Filed under

earthquake Earthquake in US
