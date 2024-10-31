Home
Thursday, October 31, 2024
UAE Expresses Solidarity With Spain Amidst Deadly Floods: A Call for Recovery & Resilience

In a show of compassion, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has extended its solidarity to Spain following devastating floods that have caused significant loss of life and extensive property damage. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of the UAE issued a heartfelt statement conveying condolences and sympathy to the government and citizens of Spain, particularly […]

In a show of compassion, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has extended its solidarity to Spain following devastating floods that have caused significant loss of life and extensive property damage. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of the UAE issued a heartfelt statement conveying condolences and sympathy to the government and citizens of Spain, particularly to the families of the victims. They also expressed wishes for a swift recovery for all those injured in the catastrophic event.

The floods, triggered by severe weather conditions, have resulted in at least 73 fatalities, with many individuals still trapped by the rapidly rising waters. Rescue operations are underway, with Spanish emergency responders working tirelessly to save those in peril. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has urged citizens to stay vigilant as the threat from the flooding continues, and he has declared three days of national mourning to honor the victims of this disaster.

The recent storms have brought unprecedented heavy rainfall and fierce winds to Spain, particularly affecting regions that experienced up to a year’s worth of rain within a single week. This extreme weather has not only wreaked havoc on transport systems but has also displaced numerous families, creating an urgent humanitarian need for support and recovery.

As Spain grapples with the aftermath of this natural disaster, the UAE’s expression of solidarity underscores the importance of international cooperation in times of crisis. The UAE stands ready to support Spain in any way possible during this challenging time, highlighting the bond of friendship between the two nations.

ALSO READ: 51 Killed In Flash Flood In Spain, Videos Show Cars Swimming, Watch

Filed under

condolences Heavy Rainfall national mourning natural disaster Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Rescue Operations Solidarity Spain floods uae
