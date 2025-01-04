Home
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Edward Pettifer, Stepson Of Prince William’s Former Nanny, Killed In New Orleans Terror Attack

Edward Pettifer, the 31-year-old Londoner and stepson of Prince William’s former nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke, tragically lost his life in a New Year’s Day terror attack in New Orleans. The attack, involving an IS-linked US Army veteran, killed 14 and injured many others.

Edward Pettifer, Stepson Of Prince William's Former Nanny, Killed In New Orleans Terror Attack

In a tragic incident on New Year’s Day, British police confirmed that Edward Pettifer, a 31-year-old Londoner, was among the victims of a terror attack in New Orleans. Pettifer’s family received the devastating news following the deadly attack, which occurred when a US Army veteran, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, drove a pickup truck into a crowd of people, killing 14 individuals. Pettifer, whose stepmother, Tiggy Legge-Bourke, had served as a nanny to Prince William and Prince Harry in the 1990s, was identified by his family as one of the fatalities.

The incident unfolded in the early hours of New Year’s Day when Jabbar, who had reportedly pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, plowed into a crowd of revellers. According to the New Orleans coroner, Pettifer died from blunt force injuries caused by the collision. The 42-year-old suspect, Jabbar, exited his vehicle after the attack and opened fire before being fatally shot by responding police officers.

Pettifer’s family, who expressed their devastation in a statement released by London’s Metropolitan Police, described the loss as tragic. The family also noted the deep sorrow shared by King Charles, who reached out to Pettifer’s family with personal condolences. Edward was the eldest son of Charles Pettifer and Camilla Wyatt, who separated in the mid-1990s. His father later married Tiggy Legge-Bourke, a woman who had cared for Prince William and Prince Harry during a formative period of their lives, including after the death of Princess Diana.

As authorities continue their investigation, the FBI confirmed that the attack is being treated as a terrorist incident. Law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and the National Counterterrorism Center, have raised concerns about the possibility of future attacks, citing the increasing attraction of such incidents to aspiring attackers.

In addition to Pettifer, several other lives were lost in the attack, including Drew Dauphin, Kareem Badawi, Brandon Taylor, and many others. At least 35 individuals sustained injuries during the event, which has sent shockwaves through New Orleans and beyond.

The loss of Edward Pettifer, connected to both his family and the British royal household, highlights the devastating and far-reaching consequences of acts of terror. His tragic death underscores the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in preventing such attacks while also marking a sorrowful chapter for the royal family, who have expressed their deep sympathy.

Filed under

Edward Pettifer New Orleans Attack Prince William nanny

