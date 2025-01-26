Egypt Rejects Trump’s Plan To Displace Palestinians From Their Land

Egypt has rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial proposal to relocate Gaza’s displaced population to Egypt and Jordan. The Egyptian government reaffirmed its support for Palestinian rights, firmly opposing any displacement or forced transfer of the population.

Egypt has firmly rejected the forced displacement of Palestinians, following a controversial suggestion by U.S. President Donald Trump. The president proposed relocating the population of the Gaza Strip to Egypt and Jordan in the wake of Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas, which has left much of Gaza in ruins.

Cairo’s Stance on Palestinian Rights

On Sunday, Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a strong statement, reaffirming its unwavering support for the Palestinian people’s rights to remain on their land. The statement underscored Egypt’s opposition to any attempt to undermine these rights, whether through settlement expansion, annexation of land, or the displacement of Palestinians.

Egypt’s foreign ministry expressed its rejection of any measures that would lead to the uprooting of Palestinians from their land, whether temporarily or long-term. “We reject any infringement on those inalienable rights,” the statement read, stressing that the rights of Palestinians should remain protected.

Trump’s Proposal Rejected By Egypt

Trump’s proposal, made on Saturday, suggested that Egypt and Jordan might take in the displaced population from Gaza, with the goal of “cleaning out” the area. The U.S. president framed the suggestion as a potential solution to the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where the population of 2.3 million people has been left largely homeless due to the extensive destruction caused by Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas.

“It’s literally a demolition site right now,” Trump said, describing Gaza’s current state. He added that resettling Gaza’s population could be done either temporarily or long-term. “I’d rather get involved with some of the Arab nations, and build housing in a different location, where they can maybe live in peace for a change,” he stated.

Jordan, Egypt React to the Proposal

The proposal was met with strong resistance from various parties. Both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority condemned the idea, emphasizing that resettling Palestinians in other countries would not be acceptable and would violate their right to return to their homeland.

Jordan’s foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, responded quickly, stating that his country’s rejection of the idea was “firm and unwavering.” He made it clear that Jordan would not consider the transfer of Palestinians from Gaza.

As of now, there has been no official response from Egypt or Israel on the matter. The Palestinian people, who fear that such a proposal could strip them of their right to return to Gaza, have also voiced their opposition.

