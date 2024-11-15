Elon Musk And Vivek Ramaswamy To Lead DOGE For Free, Musk Confirms

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) without pay, Musk confirms, in response to critics of the controversial announcement.

US President elect Donald Trump declared that the technology mogul and entrepreneur Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would co-head the newly established Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE. Social media was abuzz with mixed opinions as there were plenty of positive vibes in addition to the usual whispering about it. Among the critics was U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who questioned the need for two leaders for a department that, according to her, will do with only one.

Elon Musk Reacts To Criticisms

Responding to a criticism from Senator Warren, Elon Musk explained his and Ramaswamy’s position on Twitter. Resharing Warren’s comment, Musk said, “Unlike you, neither of us are being paid, so it is very efficient indeed. DOGE will do great things for the American people.”. Let history be the judge. “This quote by Musk underscores that neither he nor Ramaswamy would receive any form of monetary compensation for their leadership positions, which makes the undertaking a non-profit effort in improving the efficiency of government.

Here’s what Elon said in response:

Unlike you, neither of us are being paid, so it is very efficient indeed.@DOGE will do great things for the American people. Let history be the judge. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2024

What Is The Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE)?

He declared the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. This, he tweeted on the social media platform Truth Social. The ex-president said the main goals of the new department were reducing unnecessary waste and spending by the government, rolling back unnecessary bureaucracy, and reorganizing federal agencies. For Trump, Musk and Ramaswamy in the top offices represented the way towards visionary overhauls with the American government under the overarching “Save America” movement.

Trump also insisted that the efforts of the team would lead to streamlining federal operations, increase efficiency, and thus enhance quality of life for the citizens of America.

Bold Reform Movement By The Government

DOGE is a creation by Trump in his effort toward governmental reform and the reorganization of government bureaucracy. By delegating the responsibility to two influential businessmen and innovators such as Musk and Ramaswamy, Trump seems to take up the challenge of the traditional mode of governing.

The involvement of these high-profile leaders without compensation adds an unusual dimension to the program, and they may both earn praise and receive criticism as they get down to work. According to Musk, “Let history be the judge,” indicating his view that the outcome of their labors will prove louder than any immediate responses.

MUST READ | Elon Musk Embraces ‘Goat-ed’ Makoto Shinkai Anime Masterpiece: A New MAGA Era Begins?