Elon Musk Reacts To Justin Trudeau’s Resignation: ‘2025 Is Looking Good’ As Global Political Shifts Unfold

Elon Musk comments on Justin Trudeau’s resignation, marking a pivotal moment in global politics ahead of 2025. Trudeau steps down amid pressure over his handling of relations with Trump. His exit coincides with Trump's re-election path. (Read more below)

Billionaire Elon Musk, who is preparing to head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the new U.S. administration, has sparked a wave of reactions following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation on Monday. Musk, the CEO of Tesla, took to X (formerly Twitter) to comment on the political upheaval, declaring that “2025 is looking good.”

2025 is looking good 🔥 🚀 😎 https://t.co/qhVMzzy3yW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 6, 2025

Musk’s post, which reshared a tweet highlighting significant global events in 2025, included a nod to Trudeau’s resignation. The events Musk highlighted in his post included former President Donald Trump’s victory, El Salvador’s crime reduction efforts under President Nayib Bukele, Argentina’s economic recovery under Javier Milei, and the resurgence of traditional masculinity. Musk’s post quickly gained attention, as it captured the shifting political landscape leading into 2025.

Musk’s comments also resonated with his followers, with one writing, “This morning, the future’s looking brighter than ever,” and another sharing excitement with, “This is the BEST Monday I have had in a long time! Happy, happy, happy!” One user even speculated that 2025 will be “the year of surprises” and praised Musk for his courage in holding leaders accountable.

Trudeau’s Resignation Amid Political Pressure

Justin Trudeau’s resignation came after weeks of scrutiny within his own Liberal Party. The pressure stemmed from a growing divide over how to manage Canada’s relationship with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, particularly with Trump’s plans to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian goods. As Trudeau faced mounting criticism, he rushed to Mar-a-Lago to meet Trump and discuss the potential tariffs, which Trudeau argued would devastate Canada’s economy.

Trump, however, responded by suggesting that Canada might become the 51st U.S. state. Over time, Trump continued to belittle Trudeau, even referring to him as “Governor Trudeau.” Trump’s administration planned to impose tariffs as a strategy to force Canada to tighten its borders and combat illegal immigration, which added to the tensions surrounding Trudeau’s leadership.

The resignation came at a pivotal moment, coinciding with Congress preparing to confirm Trump’s victory in the November election and setting the stage for his path to re-election.

Trudeau’s Personal and Political Journey

Trudeau announced his resignation at a press conference held at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, where he resides with his family. Having served as the Canadian Prime Minister since November 2015, Trudeau’s resignation marked the end of an era. In August 2023, he had publicly separated from his wife, Sophie, with whom he shares three children.

Trudeau’s leadership was often marked by bold stances on climate change, diversity, and international relations. However, the growing political challenges, especially with Trump’s looming second term, ultimately led to his decision to step down.

ALSO READ: Justin Trudeau Announces Resignation: What It Means For Canada-India Relations?