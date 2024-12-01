Home
Sunday, December 1, 2024
Elon Musk Shares How He Bonded With Barron Trump At Thanksgiving Dinner

Elon Musk shared Thanksgiving highlights at Mar-a-Lago, hosted by Donald Trump. He revealed that they discussed "consciousness and video games" with Barron Trump, whom he finds "very smart."

Elon Musk Shares How He Bonded With Barron Trump At Thanksgiving Dinner

CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, shares insights about Thanksgiving with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. This grand event, held at Trump’s Florida estate, hosted family members and notable guests, including Musk and his mother, Maye Musk. The gathering generated a lot of curiosity online after the release of videos from the event.

The viral clips reveal that Musk sat next to Trump, the First Lady Melania, and their youngest son, Barron Trump. The clips, however, not only showcased the warm and cozy time at the dinner table but also sparked concerns regarding the topics of discussion with the A-list guests.

Ice Breaker With Barron Trump

He confirmed, in response to X rumors that he discussed consciousness and video games with Barron. His mom responded in defense of Barron by stating he is “very smart” and that both the mother and Elon “talked a lot this evening.”

The lighthearted banter added warmth to the grandeur of the evening. A different video captured Musk dancing to the beat of “YMCA” as he sat next to Trump. At one point, Trump playfully tapped Musk’s shoulder, and Musk joined the rhythm by raising his hand. After the night, Musk went to X to wish his followers a “great Thanksgiving,” further amplifying the festive vibes of the night.

Beyond his interactions with the Trump family, Musk also spent time with actor Sylvester Stallone during the celebration. Reflecting on their discussion, Musk mentioned that they talked about Stallone’s 1993 sci-fi film, Demolition Man, noting the movie’s foresight in predicting a “crazy woke future.”

Musk’s Political Involvement Grows

Musk’s attendance at the Thanksgiving dinner reflects his growing interest in U.S. politics. He has been quite vocal on social media regarding political issues, endorsing some of Trump’s cabinet choices and promoting candidates who share his views. During the period between November 7 and November 20, Musk posted or tweeted more than 70 updates related to Trump’s cabinet appointments.

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox