Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Elon Musk Uses AI-Generated Blade Runner Imagery At Robotaxi Event, Producers Take Legal Action

A film production company involved in the creation of "Blade Runner 2049" has filed a lawsuit against Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk, for allegedly using an AI-generated image that resembles a scene from the movie to promote Tesla’s new robotaxis.

Elon Musk Uses AI-Generated Blade Runner Imagery At Robotaxi Event, Producers Take Legal Action

A film production company involved in the creation of “Blade Runner 2049” has filed a lawsuit against Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk, for allegedly using an AI-generated image that resembles a scene from the movie to promote Tesla’s new robotaxis.

Alcon Entertainment claims it denied all requests for permission, but Tesla proceeded to use artificial intelligence to replicate the imagery during the launch of its robotaxi on October 10 at a live-streamed event at the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank, California.

Musk mentions Blade Runner franchise in speech

During the event, Musk arrived on stage in one of Tesla’s “Cybercabs” and delivered a speech that briefly mentioned the “Blade Runner” franchise. While he spoke, a screen displayed an image of a man in a long coat overlooking a ruined city with an orange hue. According to Alcon, this scene closely resembles a pivotal moment from the film, in which Ryan Gosling’s character, aboard a “quasi-sentient flying car,” approaches an abandoned Las Vegas.

Musk also reportedly expressed admiration for “Blade Runner” but commented that while he appreciated the character’s duster coat, he did not envision a future resembling the movie’s dystopian landscape.

What is the lawsuit?

The copyright infringement lawsuit, filed in federal court in Southern California, asserts that Tesla requested permission to use the movie’s images only hours before the event, and Alcon strongly denied the request and opposed the use of any imagery.

Alcon has also named Warner Bros., the film’s distributor and host of the Tesla event, in the lawsuit. Warner Bros. Discovery has likewise not issued a response to the allegations.

Alcon, currently developing a spinoff series titled “Blade Runner 2099” for Amazon, stated that while it is in discussions with automakers about potential brand collaborations, it has deliberately avoided partnering with Tesla due to Musk’s controversial political and social views, as well as his unpredictable behavior, which they believe sometimes borders on hate speech.

Read More: Elon Musk’s $1 Million Vote Incentive: Is This a Game Changer for the 2024 Presidential Elections?

Filed under

Alcon Entertainment blade runner Blade Runner producers Elon Musk Robotaxi Event
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Was Rudy Giuliani Ordered To Surrender His NYC Apartment And 26 Watches To Georgia Election Workers?

Why Was Rudy Giuliani Ordered To Surrender His NYC Apartment And 26 Watches To Georgia...

Trump Invokes Racist Trope Against Harris, Calls Her ‘Lazy’

Trump Invokes Racist Trope Against Harris, Calls Her ‘Lazy’

What Is Project 2025? How It Started And What Next For The Heritage Foundation’s Plan

What Is Project 2025? How It Started And What Next For The Heritage Foundation’s Plan

PM Modi, Iranian President Pezeshkian Meet For First Time, Discuss India’s Role In Resolving Middle East Tension

PM Modi, Iranian President Pezeshkian Meet For First Time, Discuss India’s Role In Resolving Middle...

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

Entertainment

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

When Baywatch Actor Michael Newman Revealed He Would Often Woke Up Feeling “Jittery” Due To Parkinson’s Disease

When Baywatch Actor Michael Newman Revealed He Would Often Woke Up Feeling “Jittery” Due To

Is Aamir Khan In Talks For Kishore Kumar Biopic With Anurag Basu?

Is Aamir Khan In Talks For Kishore Kumar Biopic With Anurag Basu?

Why Did Ariana Grande Issue A Public Apology To Cassandra Peterson?

Why Did Ariana Grande Issue A Public Apology To Cassandra Peterson?

Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The Shining

Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox