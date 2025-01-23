Elon Musk vs. Sam Altman: Tesla CEO Calls OpenAI CEO A Liar

Elon Musk intensified his feud with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Wednesday, questioning the financial stability of President Trump’s $500 billion AI venture. The ongoing battle between the tech moguls escalated further as Musk used his platform to launch new attacks, accusing Altman of dishonesty and political bias.

Elon Musk ramped up his feud with Sam Altman on Wednesday after raising concerns about the financial viability of President Donald Trump’s new $500 billion AI venture. Musk used his social media platform, X, to escalate his attacks on the OpenAI CEO, accusing him of dishonesty and calling him a “liar” in a series of overnight posts. Musk’s ire was particularly evident as he responded to Altman’s involvement in the AI initiative spearheaded by Trump.

Altman literally testified to Congress that he wouldn’t get OpenAI compensation and now he wants $10 billion! What a liar. https://t.co/YpHvcm0WZa — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 23, 2025

The Billionaires Fight

Musk’s animosity toward Altman stretches back to their days together as co-founders of OpenAI in 2015. Tensions escalated following Musk’s departure from the company, and the rivalry further deepened as Trump’s political ties became intertwined with Altman’s tech ventures. Musk’s criticism of Altman is compounded by the ongoing legal battle between Altman and OpenAI, where the latter is accused of prioritizing private clients over its original nonprofit mission, a move that Musk has condemned.

One of Musk’s posts Wednesday evening focused on a tweet from Altman, originally posted in 2021, where Altman expressed admiration for Reid Hoffman, a Democratic megadonor and LinkedIn co-founder. Altman had written, “Very few people realize just how much @reidhoffman did and spent to stop Trump from getting re-elected,” before thanking Hoffman for his efforts. Musk shared this tweet with his followers, sparking further outrage over Altman’s political leanings.

Musk Agrees With Mike Cernovich

The controversy intensified when Musk, agreeing with right-wing influencer Mike Cernovich, reposted Altman’s comment and added inflammatory remarks. “Epstein island attendee Reid Hoffman funded the lawfare against Trump, said he wanted Trump to have been killed, and Sam Altman is a big fan of Reid!” Cernovich wrote. Musk responded, “True.”

Musk’s remarks were likely fueled by the resurfacing of Reid Hoffman’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein, which had been reported by The Wall Street Journal in 2023. According to the report, Hoffman had visited Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean and had plans to stay at his Manhattan townhouse in 2014. Hoffman later expressed regret for associating with Epstein, saying it “gnawed” at him, and he admitted that he made a “mistake” in lending any credibility to the disgraced financier.

Musk Continues Criticism of Altman’s Motives

Musk’s criticisms didn’t stop with the past tweet. He continued his attacks by referencing a 2016 post by Altman, which read, “Back to work tomorrow on a new project to stop Trump.” Musk, again using his platform, applauded Cernovich for highlighting the post, calling it a “good question” and reinforcing the notion that Altman’s political activities were in opposition to Trump.

In another post, Musk shared a Reuters article detailing OpenAI’s shift away from its nonprofit status. Altman, who had previously testified to Congress that he would not be compensated for his role at OpenAI, was now reportedly seeking $10 billion for a new project. Musk wasted no time in labeling Altman a “liar,” accusing him of going back on his earlier statements.

Altman Responds

Altman did not remain silent in the face of Musk’s barrage. Responding to a user, Altman commented on his relationship with Musk, stating, “I don’t think he’s a nice person or treating us fairly but you have to respect the guy and he pushes all of us to be more ambitious.”

watching @potus more carefully recently has really changed my perspective on him (i wish i had done more of my own thinking and definitely fell in the npc trap). i’m not going to agree with him on everything, but i think he will be incredible for the country in many ways! — Sam Altman (@sama) January 23, 2025

Later, Altman took to his own X account to reflect on his changing views of President Trump. “Watching @potus more carefully recently has really changed my perspective on him,” Altman wrote. “I wish I had done more of my own thinking and definitely fell in the NPC [non-player character] trap. I’m not going to agree with him on everything, but I think he will be incredible for the country in many ways!”

Trump’s AI Venture: Stargate

On Tuesday, President Trump unveiled Stargate, a new multibillion-dollar AI project that promises to expand artificial intelligence infrastructure across the United States. The project, which aims to invest $100 billion initially, has attracted key players, including Altman, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, and Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison. Together, they have pledged $100 billion to launch the venture, with plans to commit an additional $400 billion in subsequent years.

Musk quickly dismissed the claims surrounding Stargate, questioning the financial backing for the initiative. “They don’t actually have the money,” Musk wrote on X. “SoftBank has well under $10B secured. I have that on good authority.” Musk’s comments were met with a swift response from Altman, who assured that the project was well-funded, writing, “Wrong, as you surely know. Want to come visit the first site already underway?”

Musk and Altman’s Strained Relationship

Musk’s pointed remarks and Altman’s responses illustrate the deepening rivalry between the two tech moguls. Altman, in particular, expressed concern that Musk’s new role in shaping AI policy might conflict with the broader benefits of the Stargate project. “I realize what is great for the country isn’t always what’s optimal for your companies,” Altman wrote. “But in your new role, I hope you’ll mostly put [America] first.”

The ongoing public spat also caught the attention of Steve Bannon, a prominent critic of Musk and Trump. In a statement to reporters, Bannon described Musk as “out of control” and criticized him for undermining the president’s efforts. “Musk should not reverse what the president’s already talked about,” Bannon remarked. “It’s unacceptable and unsatisfactory. You see how out of control he is.”

