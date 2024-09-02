An explosion occurred on Monday in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, according to the country's Interior Ministry.

An explosion occurred on Monday in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, according to the country’s Interior Ministry. The blast took place in the southwestern district of Darul Aman.

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qaniee confirmed the incident but provided no immediate details on casualties or the cause of the explosion. The ministry has promised to release further information as it becomes available.

The blast adds to ongoing concerns about security in Afghanistan, where incidents of violence have been frequent in recent months.