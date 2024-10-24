Extended Day-Tripper Tax In Venice: Aims To Curb Overtourism

Starting April 18, 2025, the tax will apply on Fridays, weekends, and holidays, covering a total of 54 days. The fee will be enforced during peak hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Exemptions will be provided for residents, Venetian-born visitors, students, and those with lodging reservations.

In a bid to manage overtourism, Venice will continue its day-tripper tax into 2025, city officials announced. The fee for last-minute visitors will increase from €5 to €10, aimed at reducing visitor peaks during busy holidays and weekends.

New Tax Details

Starting April 18, 2025, the tax will apply on Fridays, weekends, and holidays, covering a total of 54 days. The fee will be enforced during peak hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Exemptions will be provided for residents, Venetian-born visitors, students, and those with lodging reservations.

Previous Tax Success

The initial test phase of the tax last July generated €2.4 million, averaging about 1,000 entries per test day. Mayor Luigi Brugnaro emphasized the positive impact of this initiative, despite some criticism regarding its effectiveness.

Tourist Demographics

During the trial period, Italians made up 60% of the visitors on the ticketing website, followed by travelers from the U.S., Germany, and France. Brugnaro defended the tax, stating, “Venice is the first city in the world that tries to manage the problem of overtourism; we obtained important results.”

A Global Challenge

Venice has faced significant tourist pressures, with estimates suggesting an annual influx of 25 to 30 million visitors, including both day-trippers and overnight guests. The day-tripper tax was introduced following previous efforts, such as the cruise ship ban, which aimed to protect the city’s heritage.

