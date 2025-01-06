FBI Investigates Shamsud-Din Jabbar’s 2023 Trips To Egypt And Canada Following New Orleans Attack

The tragic attack on New Year’s Day in New Orleans, where Shamsud-Din Jabbar killed 14 people, has led investigators to look into his international travels and possible links to extremist groups. Jabbar, an Army veteran and US citizen, carried out the deadly attack in the city’s French Quarter, driving a pickup truck into a crowded street during celebrations. He died in a shootout with police after the incident.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar’s Foreign Trips Under Scrutiny

According to FBI officials, Jabbar’s travel history has raised concerns regarding the nature of his attack. The suspect traveled to Egypt and Canada in the summer of 2023, and investigators are now focusing on how these trips may have factored into his plans for the attack in New Orleans. Lyonel Myrthil, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s New Orleans field office, stated, “Our agents are getting answers as to where he went, whom he met with, how those trips may or may not tie into his actions in our city.”

Jabbar’s trips included a stay in Cairo from June 22 to July 3, 2023, followed by a visit to Ontario, Canada, from July 10 to July 13, 2023. These travels have now become a critical part of the ongoing investigation into the attack.

In addition to his international travels, Jabbar made multiple visits to New Orleans in the months leading up to the attack. During his visit in late October, Jabbar was seen riding a bicycle through the French Quarter, recording videos of the area. This visit, along with another in November, has raised further suspicions about his potential planning of the attack.

Bomb-Making Materials and ISIS Links

Investigators have also uncovered troubling details about Jabbar’s involvement with rare bomb-making materials that are not typically available in the United States. This has heightened concerns about possible ties to the Islamic State (ISIS). Representative Michael McCaul, who led the House Foreign Affairs Committee in the last Congress, expressed alarm over Jabbar’s travel to Egypt and his connection to such materials. He stated, “We’re worried about his travels to Egypt…there seem to be some real ISIS connections here that need to be followed up.”

In a new development, the FBI released footage showing Jabbar placing two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on Bourbon Street shortly before the attack. This video has fueled fears that Jabbar’s actions were part of a coordinated effort, and it is now a focal point of the investigation.

Response from the White House and Local Authorities

In response to the devastating attack, President Joe Biden has announced plans to visit New Orleans on Monday. He will meet with families and community members affected by the tragedy and discuss the situation with local officials. The White House has expressed its commitment to supporting the city during this difficult time.

As investigators continue to probe Jabbar’s international ties and his activities leading up to the attack, the focus remains on uncovering potential connections to extremist groups and understanding the full extent of his preparations. The case has raised questions about the growing threat of foreign-influenced terrorism and the challenges authorities face in preventing such attacks. The investigation into Jabbar’s travel history and the materials involved is expected to be a key factor in understanding his motives and any broader connections to terrorist networks.