Federal Agencies Ordered to Remove Pronouns from Email Signatures, What To Know

Federal employees across multiple agencies have been ordered to remove pronouns from their email signatures, marking the latest rollback of diversity initiatives under the Trump administration. Internal memos reveal a sweeping mandate tied to executive orders aimed at curbing DEI policies in government.

Employees across multiple federal agencies were directed to remove pronouns from their email signatures by Friday afternoon, according to internal memos obtained by ABC News. The mandate aligns with two executive orders signed by President Donald Trump on his first day in office, which aimed to curb diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs within the federal government.

CDC Employees Given Deadline to Comply

A memo issued Friday morning by Jason Bonander, Chief Information Officer at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), instructed staff to modify their email signatures by 5 p.m. ET the same day.

“Pronouns and any other information not permitted in the policy must be removed from CDC/ATSDR employee signatures by 5 p.m. ET on Friday,” the message stated. “Staff are being asked to alter signature blocks by 5 p.m. ET today (Friday, January 31, 2025) to follow the revised policy.”

Similar Directives Across Federal Departments

The Department of Transportation (DOT) issued a similar order to employees on Thursday, the same day the agency was dealing with the aftermath of the plane crash near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

According to sources familiar with the situation, employees were instructed to remove pronouns from all official communications, including government grant applications and email signatures.

The Department of Energy (DOE) also issued a comparable notice on Thursday. Employees were informed that the change was necessary to comply with Trump’s executive order, which called for the elimination of DEI-related “language in Federal discourse, communications, and publications.”

Extent of Policy Implementation Unclear

It remains uncertain whether employees in other federal agencies received similar instructions. Spokespeople for the DOT, DOE, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and CDC did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

The directive is the latest action in the Trump administration’s broader efforts to dismantle diversity and equity initiatives within federal institutions.

Trump’s Executive Orders and Their Impact

On January 30, 2025, Trump signed two executive orders aimed at ending what his administration described as “radical and wasteful DEI programs.” The orders sought to reinforce “biological truth” in federal policies and practices. These orders were explicitly referenced in the memos sent to agency employees on Friday.

The internal communications also included guidelines on how employees should modify their email signatures in accordance with the new policy.

Employee Reactions to the Directive

While federal employees are expected to comply, at least one longtime civil servant expressed frustration with the directive.

“In my decade-plus years at CDC, I’ve never been told what I can and can’t put in my email signature,” said one recipient of the memo, who requested anonymity due to concerns about possible retribution.

A separate memo issued Wednesday by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) instructed federal agencies to review email systems, such as Microsoft Outlook, and disable any features prompting users to include their pronouns.

