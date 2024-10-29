Fires Set At Portland, Vancouver Ballot Drop Boxes Destroy Hundreds Of Ballots – Who’s Behind This Pre-Election ‘Attack On Democracy’?

In a troubling escalation just a week before Election Day, incendiary devices were set off early Monday at ballot drop boxes in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, destroying hundreds of ballots and sparking heightened security measures across both states.

The first incident occurred in Portland, where the fire suppression system in the ballot box and quick action from a security guard limited the damage to three ballots. Shortly after, another fire was set in Vancouver, Washington, where hundreds of ballots were destroyed despite the drop box’s fire suppression system. Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey, whose jurisdiction includes Vancouver, described the situation as “heartbreaking” and urged voters who submitted ballots at that location after 11 a.m. on Saturday to contact his office for replacements.

New Measures to Safeguard Voting

In response to these attacks, officials in Clark County have decided to increase ballot collection frequency and shift collection times to evenings. Kimsey also announced that 24-hour surveillance at all drop boxes will be established, with workers instructed to observe and report any suspicious activity directly to 911. According to AP, the Portland Police Bureau recovered evidence linking the two incidents and a previous October 8 attack at another Vancouver ballot box.

The FBI has joined the investigation, and surveillance images revealed a Volvo vehicle pulling up to the Portland drop box just before the fire was detected. This has led authorities to believe the incidents are part of a coordinated effort to intimidate voters and disrupt the electoral process.

Broader Security Concerns and Past Issues with Ballot Boxes

Ballot drop boxes have become a focal point for criticism and conspiracy theories, particularly from certain right-wing groups following the 2020 election. According to the AP, a national survey of state election officials showed no widespread issues with drop boxes in 2020, nor any that would have influenced election outcomes. Nonetheless, several states, including Arkansas, Mississippi, and Missouri, have banned drop boxes, while others have introduced restrictions.

Washington and Oregon, both primarily vote-by-mail states, have long used drop boxes as a convenient option for voters. Recent events have forced election officials and law enforcement to ensure drop box security remains a top priority.

Voter Response and Increased Security Measures

In Vancouver, Democratic Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has requested an overnight police presence at Clark County drop boxes until Election Day. Meanwhile, her Republican opponent Joe Kent condemned the attacks as a “cowardly act of terrorism” on social media platform X. Kent encouraged voters to verify their ballots online and reaffirmed his trust in Washington’s ballot drop box system, urging voters not to feel intimidated by recent events.

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and Governor Jay Inslee have both issued statements decrying the attacks, reaffirming their commitment to upholding the state’s election integrity. Inslee added that enhanced 24-hour security would be implemented at all ballot drop locations statewide.

Reactions from Affected Voters

John Burnside, a Vancouver resident, was among the many voters affected. After learning about the Vancouver fire, Burnside checked the status of his and his wife’s ballots and, seeing they were not yet received, requested replacements. Burnside expressed his preference for in-person voting, citing a greater sense of security knowing the ballot was immediately processed.

In Portland, officials were able to identify the three voters whose ballots were damaged and will provide replacements. Multnomah County Election Director Tim Scott noted that private security personnel will continue “roving patrols” around all ballot drop boxes.

State Leaders Condemn “Un-American” Acts

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek and Washington Governor Jay Inslee have both condemned the attacks as un-American, warning that criminal efforts to disrupt or intimidate voters would not be tolerated. Inslee, in his statement, reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to maintaining strong and secure elections, with added patrols and continuous surveillance around drop box locations.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing election integrity and the importance of maintaining public trust in democratic processes. Voters are encouraged to verify their ballot status online, with resources available at www.votewa.gov for Washington residents to track their submissions and secure replacements if necessary.

