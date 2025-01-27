First Lady Melania Trump’s Official White House Portrait Released, Sets Internet Alight

First Lady Melania Trump’s second official White House portrait has been unveiled, drawing widespread reactions across social media. The striking grayscale image features the 54-year-old in a fitted black suit, with the Washington Monument visible in the background.

First Lady Melania Trump’s second official White House portrait has been released, drawing attention and sparking a range of reactions across social media. The 54-year-old is captured in grayscale, wearing a fitted black suit and standing with her hands placed on a tabletop. The Washington Monument can be seen in the background through a window, adding a distinct touch to the image.

Social Media Buzz

The release of the portrait on Monday afternoon generated a flurry of comments online. Some users drew comparisons to pop culture references, with one noting, “This looks like a Suits promo photo,” referencing the legal drama that featured Meghan Markle. Another user jokingly wrote, “I didn’t know House of Cards was still running,” alluding to the political drama series on Netflix.

Despite the humorous remarks, many of Melania Trump’s supporters expressed admiration for the portrait. Some described it as “absolutely stunning,” while others remarked on her serious expression, adding, “She looks like she’s got the grin of ‘Somebody is going to pay.’”

Photographer Régine Mahaux Behind the Melania Trump’s Potrait

The portrait was taken by photographer Régine Mahaux, who has worked with the Trump family for nearly two decades. Mahaux, who also took Melania’s first portrait as First Lady in 2017, captured the image in the White House’s Yellow Oval Room. Mahaux is known for her work with high-profile figures, and this photograph is a continuation of her longstanding collaboration with the family.

This latest portrait marks a stark departure from Melania Trump’s first official image as First Lady. Taken in 2017, that portrait featured Melania in full color, standing with her arms crossed against a blue background in the White House, offering a small smile. The contrast in style between the two portraits highlights the changes in both the First Lady’s role and her public image.

Melania Trump’s Second Term as First Lady

In an interview with Fox & Friends, Melania Trump opened up about her preparations for her return to the White House. According to CNN, she has been “preparing intensively” by studying foreign affairs, a step she believes is important as she takes on her role once again. She also shared that she plans to split her time between Washington, D.C., and Palm Beach, Florida, but will also spend time in New York City, where her 18-year-old son, Barron Trump, is attending New York University.

Melania Trump also reflected on her first term in the White House, noting that the experience will be different the second time around. “The difference is I know where I will be going, I know the rooms where we will be living. I know the process,” she explained. “The first time was challenging, we didn’t have much of the information.”

