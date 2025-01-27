Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

First Lady Melania Trump’s Official White House Portrait Released, Sets Internet Alight

First Lady Melania Trump’s second official White House portrait has been unveiled, drawing widespread reactions across social media. The striking grayscale image features the 54-year-old in a fitted black suit, with the Washington Monument visible in the background.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
First Lady Melania Trump’s Official White House Portrait Released, Sets Internet Alight

First Lady Melania Trump’s second official White House portrait has been unveiled, drawing widespread reactions across social media.


First Lady Melania Trump’s second official White House portrait has been released, drawing attention and sparking a range of reactions across social media. The 54-year-old is captured in grayscale, wearing a fitted black suit and standing with her hands placed on a tabletop. The Washington Monument can be seen in the background through a window, adding a distinct touch to the image.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Social Media Buzz

The release of the portrait on Monday afternoon generated a flurry of comments online. Some users drew comparisons to pop culture references, with one noting, “This looks like a Suits promo photo,” referencing the legal drama that featured Meghan Markle. Another user jokingly wrote, “I didn’t know House of Cards was still running,” alluding to the political drama series on Netflix.

Despite the humorous remarks, many of Melania Trump’s supporters expressed admiration for the portrait. Some described it as “absolutely stunning,” while others remarked on her serious expression, adding, “She looks like she’s got the grin of ‘Somebody is going to pay.’”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Photographer Régine Mahaux Behind the Melania Trump’s Potrait

The portrait was taken by photographer Régine Mahaux, who has worked with the Trump family for nearly two decades. Mahaux, who also took Melania’s first portrait as First Lady in 2017, captured the image in the White House’s Yellow Oval Room. Mahaux is known for her work with high-profile figures, and this photograph is a continuation of her longstanding collaboration with the family.

This latest portrait marks a stark departure from Melania Trump’s first official image as First Lady. Taken in 2017, that portrait featured Melania in full color, standing with her arms crossed against a blue background in the White House, offering a small smile. The contrast in style between the two portraits highlights the changes in both the First Lady’s role and her public image.

Melania Trump’s Second Term as First Lady

In an interview with Fox & Friends, Melania Trump opened up about her preparations for her return to the White House. According to CNN, she has been “preparing intensively” by studying foreign affairs, a step she believes is important as she takes on her role once again. She also shared that she plans to split her time between Washington, D.C., and Palm Beach, Florida, but will also spend time in New York City, where her 18-year-old son, Barron Trump, is attending New York University.

Melania Trump also reflected on her first term in the White House, noting that the experience will be different the second time around. “The difference is I know where I will be going, I know the rooms where we will be living. I know the process,” she explained. “The first time was challenging, we didn’t have much of the information.”

Also Read: Melania Trump’s Hat: Blocking Kisses Of Donald Trump, Sparking Memes, Owning The Inauguration Day

Filed under

Melania trump

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Woman Sentenced For Helping Chinese Women To Deliver Babies In The US

Woman Sentenced For Helping Chinese Women To Deliver Babies In The US

Who Is Matthew Huttle? Indiana Man Pardoned for January 6 Capitol Riot Shot and Killed During Traffic Stop

Who Is Matthew Huttle? Indiana Man Pardoned for January 6 Capitol Riot Shot and Killed...

Chinese Firm’s AI Chatbot Triggers $1tn Drop In US Stocks, ‘Sputnik Moment’

Chinese Firm’s AI Chatbot Triggers $1tn Drop In US Stocks, ‘Sputnik Moment’

Senate Approves Bessent For Treasury Secretary Position

Senate Approves Bessent For Treasury Secretary Position

200 UK Companies Commit to Permanent Four-Day Work Week with No Pay Cuts

200 UK Companies Commit to Permanent Four-Day Work Week with No Pay Cuts

Entertainment

Blake Lively Called Out for ‘Farting Too Much’ While Shooting on Set

Blake Lively Called Out for ‘Farting Too Much’ While Shooting on Set

Selena Gomez Seen Crying In Emotional Video While Speaking About Trump’s Deportation Policy | WATCH

Selena Gomez Seen Crying In Emotional Video While Speaking About Trump’s Deportation Policy | WATCH

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop Its Release

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch Viral Video!

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox