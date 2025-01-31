Former Kenyan President Mocks Countries Criticizing Trump’s ‘No More Blank Checks’ Stance: ‘Why Are You Crying?’

Kenyatta, who served as Kenya’s president from 2013 to 2022, questioned why some African leaders were upset about the U.S. cutting international assistance, urging them instead to see it as an opportunity for self-reliance.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump recently issued an executive order suspending nearly all U.S. foreign aid programs for a 90-day review to assess their efficiency and alignment with American interests.

This move has sparked debate globally, as the United States provides approximately 40% of global humanitarian aid.

According to the executive order, the U.S. foreign aid system does not align with American interests and, in some cases, contradicts American values. However, military aid to Israel and Egypt was exempted from the freeze.

Uhuru Kenyatta’s Criticism of African Leaders

During the East Africa Region Global Health Security Summit in Mombasa, Kenya, former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta addressed regional leaders and criticized their reaction to the aid suspension.

Kenyatta, who served as Kenya’s president from 2013 to 2022, questioned why some African leaders were upset about the U.S. cutting international assistance, urging them instead to see it as an opportunity for self-reliance.

“Why Are You Crying?” – Kenyatta’s Bold Remarks

Speaking at the summit, Kenyatta dismissed the outcry over Trump’s decision, saying, “I saw some people the other day crying that Trump has removed funding. He is not giving us any more money. Why are you crying? It is not your government; it is not your country. He has no reason to give you anything. You don’t pay taxes in America. He’s appealing to his people.”

He emphasized that this should serve as a “wake-up call” for African governments to take responsibility for their own resources. He further stressed:

“Nobody is going to continue holding out a hand to give you. It is time for us to use our resources for the right things. We are the ones who are using them for the wrong things.”

Waivers and Exemptions to the Aid Freeze

Following criticism of the aid suspension, newly appointed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced an emergency humanitarian waiver allowing aid for essential services such as:

Medical care and life-saving medicine

Food and shelter

Basic humanitarian assistance

However, the waiver explicitly excludes funding for:

Abortions

Family planning programs

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives

Transgender-related medical procedures

Reactions from Global Leaders and Organizations

Criticism of the Aid Suspension

Several global leaders and organizations have condemned the foreign aid freeze, warning of its dire humanitarian consequences:

Oxfam America President Abby Maxman: Called the suspension an “existential crisis” for international aid organizations.

Gyude Moore, Former Liberian Cabinet Minister: Described the cutoff as “cruel” and counterproductive, stating, “Providing life-saving anti-retroviral drugs in Uganda or feeding hungry children in Liberia does not harm American interests.”

U.S. Representative Dan Goldman (Democrat): Criticized Trump’s move as “small-minded, dangerous, and harmful.”

Support for Trump’s Decision

Some U.S. officials defended the foreign aid suspension, arguing that it aligns with America’s national priorities.

Republican Representative Brian Mast: Praised Secretary Rubio for prioritizing American interests in foreign policy. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt: Confirmed that Trump’s executive order remains in full effect.

Former U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz: Shared a clip of Uhuru Kenyatta’s speech, calling his perspective “incredible.” The East Africa Region Global Health Security Summit concluded on January 30. The U.S. foreign aid review will be conducted over the next 90 days.

The State Department is currently reviewing all waiver requests, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio overseeing the process.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department emphasized, “We are judiciously reviewing all waivers submitted. The Secretary of State has the ultimate responsibility to ensure the protection of America’s investments.”

Uhuru Kenyatta’s remarks highlight a growing debate on aid dependency and the need for African nations to focus on self-sufficiency. As the U.S. evaluates its foreign aid policies, global leaders will be closely watching the outcome of the 90-day review and its impact on international humanitarian programs.