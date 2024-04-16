Fourth Victim Of Baltimore Bridge Collapse Found: Feds Start Criminal Probe

The Unified Command reported on Monday the discovery of a fourth body from the Patapsco River following the collapse of the Baltimore Key Bridge weeks ago.

On April 15, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the identity of the previously missing victim. However, respecting the family’s wishes, their identity will remain undisclosed.

Representatives from various agencies, such as the Baltimore County Mobile Crisis Team and the Governor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, convened with the family on Monday.

As federal authorities initiate a criminal investigation, both the city and legal representatives for multiple victims are pressing for accountability. This push comes notably after the ship’s owner and manager filed a legal document aiming to cap their financial responsibility.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on March 26, the bridge collapsed following an incident involving a large cargo ship known as the Dali, which lost power, deviated from its course, and collided with the bridge.

As a result, six construction workers who were carrying out repairs on the bridge fell into the Patapsco River and tragically lost their lives. Despite nearly three weeks passing since the disaster, the bodies of two workers remain unaccounted for.

