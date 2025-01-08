France has issued a stern warning to Donald Trump, the U.S. president-elect, after he refused to rule out military action to take control of Greenland, an autonomous territory under Denmark and a part of the European Union (EU)

French Foreign Minister Reacts

Jean-Noël Barrot, the French foreign minister, strongly condemned the possibility of any action that could undermine EU sovereignty. Speaking on France Inter radio, he stated:

“There is no question of the EU letting other nations in the world, whoever they may be, attack its sovereign borders.”

Barrot emphasized that while he did not believe the U.S. would actually invade Greenland, the world was entering an era where power dynamics were increasingly determined by force.

Trump’s Controversial Statements Regarding Greenland

In a press conference on Tuesday, Donald Trump hinted at possible military and economic maneuvers involving Greenland and other territories. While addressing questions, he refused to rule out using military force to take control of the Panama Canal and Greenland. He also suggested employing “economic force” to potentially integrate Canada into the United States.

These comments follow Trump’s earlier assertions that acquiring Greenland was essential for America’s economic security. “US control of Greenland is an absolute necessity,” Trump had said in a statement last month.

Greenland’s Firm Stance: Not for Sale

Greenland, the world’s largest island with a population of approximately 57,000, has firmly rejected any notion of being sold. The island, granted home rule by Denmark in 1979, has the right to hold a referendum on independence.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Múte Egede reiterated the island’s position, saying, “Greenland is not for sale and will never be for sale.” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that the future of Greenland lies solely in the hands of its people.

“There is a lot of support among the people of Greenland that Greenland is not for sale and will not be in the future either. Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders,” Frederiksen stated.

Trump Jr.’s Visit to Greenland

Adding to the intrigue, Donald Trump Jr. made a brief visit to Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, shortly after his father’s controversial remarks. Though he described it as a private trip, his presence raised eyebrows. Trump Jr. reportedly spent only a few hours in Nuuk and did not meet with any government officials during his stay.

EU’s Call for Unity Against External Threats

Barrot also addressed broader concerns about external interference in European politics, mentioning threats from Elon Musk directed at several EU leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“If the European Commission does not know how to protect us against this interference or these threats of interference, then it must give member states, including France, the ability to protect themselves,” Barrot stated.

Greenland’s Independence Movement

Greenland’s Prime Minister, Múte Egede, a member of the pro-independence Community of the People (IA) party, has been vocal about the island’s right to self-determination. Since 2009, Greenland has held the right to call for a referendum to decide its future, and support for independence remains strong among its residents.

As tensions rise, the EU has reinforced its stance on defending the sovereignty of its territories while Greenland’s leaders continue to assert their autonomy. With Trump set to take office on January 20, the international community is closely monitoring these developments.