Frito-Lay Recalls Classic Potato Chips Sold In THESE States Due To Undeclared Milk – Check Your Bags Now!

A limited number of 13-ounce bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips have been removed from Oregon and Washington stores following a recall alert by Frito-Lay, the manufacturer of the potato chips. Frito-Lay had realized that the product may contain undeclared milk. It had been following concerns raised by one of the consumers who brought it to the notice of the manufacturer that milk is present in the potato chips.

Food recalls are issued if undeclared ingredients, contamination, or bacterial presence pose a possible health risk. In the case of Frito-Lay recalling the affected chips, the possibility of milk contamination presents a grave danger to individuals who are allergic or very sensitive to milk. As stated by the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recalled a small lot of the product, but for allergic consumers, it could be a matter of life and death.

The main concern over the milk-allergen-contaminated Lay’s chips bags is the danger to those with allergies or sensitivities to milk. Frito-Lay sternly warned that the recalled product can cause severe or potentially life-threatening allergic reactions to milk allergy sufferers. Still, so far, no allergic reactions have been reported.

More About The Recall

The recall impacts individual 13-ounce bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips sold in Oregon and Washington. These chips have been on retail shelves and sold online since November 3, 2024. The recalled bags contain the “guaranteed fresh” date of February 11, 2025 and have one of the two manufacturing codes: 6462307xx or 6463307xx. The UPC code for this product is 28400 31041.

According to Frito-Lay, those who have already bought the contaminated chips must discard them right away. The firm also assured the public that only the Classic Potato Chips are involved and no other Lay’s items, flavor and/or size, were part of the recall.

FDA Review And Classification Process

The FDA will assess how risky the contaminated food is in terms of its health implications. Food recalls fall under three categories concerning the amount of risk posed:

Class I Recall: The highest level, in which the product may cause serious medical conditions or death.

Class II Recall: A product that may cause temporary adverse health conditions or a small risk.

Class III Recall: This is the lowest level; it usually involves products with no health risks but breach FDA labeling or manufacturing regulations.

The FDA hasn’t announced when it will make this final classification, but this recall is not to be disregarded by those with milk allergies-they should avoid this particular product immediately.

No Other Products Are Affected

A Frito-Lay spokesperson clarified to Newsweek this recall only involves Lay’s Classic Potato Chips. “No other Lay’s products, flavors, sizes, or variety packs are involved in this recall,” the spokesperson said.

