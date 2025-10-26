LIVE TV
Home > World > From the USA to Ireland: 7 Countries That Celebrate Halloween Like No Other

Halloween is celebrated with unmatched enthusiasm across the globe, but some countries truly take the spooky spirit to the next level. From the USA’s grand costume parades and trick-or-treating traditions to Ireland’s ancient Celtic roots of Samhain, each nation adds its unique twist to the celebration. In Mexico, the vibrant Día de los Muertos honors ancestors with color and culture, while Japan hosts dazzling Halloween street parties in Tokyo’s Shibuya district. Other countries like Canada, the UK, Germany, and the Philippines have also embraced the festival with a blend of tradition, creativity, and fun-filled festivities.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 26, 2025 09:15:10 IST

Countries around the globe honor Halloween in colorful and original ways, blending traditional folklore with contemporary practices. Here are seven countries that you may like for their unique ways of celebrating Halloween.​​

USA

The USA is known for its spectacular Halloween traditions; there is a festive atmosphere everywhere with imaginative costumes and decorations in homes, pumpkin carving, and of course trick-or-treating by kids! Haunted houses, themed parties and other influences are evident across popular culture and the holiday has broad appeal. 

Ireland 

Halloween likely began in Ireland because it is thought to have origins in the Celtic festival of Samhain, which was celebrated in pre-Christian Ireland. In traditional celebrations of Samhain, the Irish light bonfires, carve turnip lanterns (now often replaced with pumpkins), and host the Bram Stoker Festival to celebrate gothic literature and creepy and spooky stories. 

Mexico 

Halloween marks the beginning of Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead. Families offer little candles and decorative skull masks that they place on colorful altars at home or the cemetery, where their ancestors are buried. They then offer food and drink at both locations to pay tribute. The holiday is often celebrated with lively parades, and competitions for best costume!

Japan 

Japan’s Halloween has transformed into pop culture with costume parades in Tokyo and Osaka, and trick-or-treating in some regions. There are also themed street events and nightclubs for the younger adults with mocktails, drinks, and partying.

Philippines 

The holiday brings together national and Western culture. Children participate in trick-or-treating, while other children may still collect donations by singing called Pangangaluluwâ as a way to honor their ancestors. Families will clean and decorate the grave of their loved ones and light candles; many families will tie this in with feasts and family gatherings throughout the country. 

Northern Ireland

As home to many of the Halloween traditions we know today, Northern Ireland hosts a Derry Halloween Festival, massive bonfires, and traditional games like bobbing for apples. Society combines ancient folklore themes with the uppity feeling of parades and events full of costumes.

Canada

Canada’s Halloween celebrations mirror most American Halloween traditions, which were carried over by Irish and Scottish immigrants. Communities script events like haunted attractions and pumpkin festivals while trick-or-treating and various spooky events make Halloween a fun day for community.

These countries demonstrate Halloween’s historical, cultural and imaginative mix of each country, with their own unique twist of celebration.

The information provided is based on cultural observations and general celebration trends. Halloween traditions and event scales may vary by region and year. Readers are advised to check local event schedules for updated details.

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 9:15 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: biggest Halloween celebrationscountries that celebrate Halloweenglobal Halloween traditionsHalloween 2025Halloween around the worldHalloween in JapanIreland Samhain festivalspooky festivalsUSA Halloween

QUICK LINKS