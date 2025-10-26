From the USA to Ireland: 7 Countries That Celebrate Halloween Like No Other

Countries around the globe honor Halloween in colorful and original ways, blending traditional folklore with contemporary practices. Here are seven countries that you may like for their unique ways of celebrating Halloween.​​

USA

The USA is known for its spectacular Halloween traditions; there is a festive atmosphere everywhere with imaginative costumes and decorations in homes, pumpkin carving, and of course trick-or-treating by kids! Haunted houses, themed parties and other influences are evident across popular culture and the holiday has broad appeal.

Ireland

Halloween likely began in Ireland because it is thought to have origins in the Celtic festival of Samhain, which was celebrated in pre-Christian Ireland. In traditional celebrations of Samhain, the Irish light bonfires, carve turnip lanterns (now often replaced with pumpkins), and host the Bram Stoker Festival to celebrate gothic literature and creepy and spooky stories.

Mexico

Halloween marks the beginning of Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead. Families offer little candles and decorative skull masks that they place on colorful altars at home or the cemetery, where their ancestors are buried. They then offer food and drink at both locations to pay tribute. The holiday is often celebrated with lively parades, and competitions for best costume!

Japan

Japan’s Halloween has transformed into pop culture with costume parades in Tokyo and Osaka, and trick-or-treating in some regions. There are also themed street events and nightclubs for the younger adults with mocktails, drinks, and partying.

Philippines

The holiday brings together national and Western culture. Children participate in trick-or-treating, while other children may still collect donations by singing called Pangangaluluwâ as a way to honor their ancestors. Families will clean and decorate the grave of their loved ones and light candles; many families will tie this in with feasts and family gatherings throughout the country.

Northern Ireland

As home to many of the Halloween traditions we know today, Northern Ireland hosts a Derry Halloween Festival, massive bonfires, and traditional games like bobbing for apples. Society combines ancient folklore themes with the uppity feeling of parades and events full of costumes.

Canada

Canada’s Halloween celebrations mirror most American Halloween traditions, which were carried over by Irish and Scottish immigrants. Communities script events like haunted attractions and pumpkin festivals while trick-or-treating and various spooky events make Halloween a fun day for community.

These countries demonstrate Halloween’s historical, cultural and imaginative mix of each country, with their own unique twist of celebration.

The information provided is based on cultural observations and general celebration trends. Halloween traditions and event scales may vary by region and year. Readers are advised to check local event schedules for updated details.