Home > World > Gaza Civil War Looming: Hamas Recalls 7,000 Militias, Clashes With Dughmush Clan, Is Israel Activating Its Criminal Assets?

Gaza Civil War: Hamas has recalled 7,000 security forces in Gaza to target outlaws and collaborators, raising fears of civil war. Internal clashes could escalate as Palestinian factions vie for control. Tensions with the Dughmush clan have already led to deadly street fighting.

Hamas recalls 7,000 fighters in Gaza amid rising tensions; experts warn of civil war as factions clash for control. Photo: ANI.
Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 14, 2025 13:56:35 IST

Gaza Civil War: Hamas announced on Monday that it has recalled 7,000 members of its security forces to “cleanse Gaza of outlaws and collaborators,” including militiamen armed by Israel. The move has sparked fears of a potential civil war within the already war-torn enclave. The announcement comes as the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) begin pulling back troops in line with the historic peace deal brokered by US President Donald Trump, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Critics are even claiming that Israel is activating its criminal assets to spark civil war in Gaza. 

Civil War Brewing In Gaza, Experts Warn

With the IDF no longer fully controlling the territory and Hamas weakened after two years of conflict with Israel, experts warn that internal struggles among Palestinian factions could intensify as groups vie for power in the resulting vacuum.

“Gaza is flooded with arms. Looters have stolen thousands of weapons and rounds of ammunition from Hamas stores during the war, and some groups have even received supplies from Israel,” a former Palestinian Authority security officer told the BBC on Monday.

“This is a perfect recipe for civil war: weapons, frustration, chaos, and a movement desperate to reassert control over a shattered and exhausted population.”

Hamas Claims It Is Restoring Order In Gaza

In an official statement, Hamas said it was “imposing order and restoring security and stability following the cease-fire.” The group also shared statements on its official media channels quoting a faction called “The Gaza City Families Gathering”, which expressed support for Hamas’s role in “enforcing order and protecting the lives and property of citizens.”

“Gaza will rise again, strong with the will of its people, and capable of restoring life despite all the attempts at confusion and disruption directed by the occupation,” the group said.

Phase two of the peace deal requires the disarmament of Hamas. However, the group has so far rejected disarmament, insisting on further negotiations before taking additional steps.

Hamas Fight With Dughmush Clan

According to reports, thousands of Palestinians fought against Hamas throughout the conflict in Gaza. Tensions are also escalating between Hamas and the Dughmush clan, an Al Qaeda-linked faction and one of Gaza’s most powerful groups, which has long been in conflict with Hamas.

Intense street fighting between Hamas fighters and Dughmush clan members near Gaza City’s Jordanian Hospital has already resulted in at least 27 deaths, according to the BBC.

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 1:56 PM IST
