Israeli Couple Reunites After Two Years With A ‘Kiss’, After Being Held In Hamas Captivity

Noa Argamani, 28, and Avinatan Or, 32, shared a touching reunion Monday, two years after they were separated during the horrific Oct. 7 attacks at the Nova music festival. Or spent 738 days in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, while Argamani was held for eight months before Israeli forces rescued her in June 2024.

Their reunion came after Or’s release as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, brokered by President Donald Trump. The couple’s embrace symbolized hope for the many victims affected by the attacks and highlighted the emotional toll of years spent apart under traumatic circumstances.

Former hostage Noa Argamani reunited with her boyfriend, Avinatan Or, after his release from Gaza. The couple were kidnapped from the Nova Festival on Oct 7th 2023. She was freed in a rescue operation in 2024. Avinatan was released today after 2 years in captivity. pic.twitter.com/uWQM7dS5y3 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 13, 2025

Emotional Reunions Across Israel and Gaza

Or was one of the 20 remaining hostages freed under the ceasefire deal, while Israel released more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners in exchange. Emotional reunions unfolded across Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank following the hostages’ release.

The Israeli Defense Forces shared a picture of Argamani and Or on social media, captioning it “Reunited at last.” The State of Israel highlighted the couple’s reunion alongside images of them being taken by Hamas militants. Citizens and officials alike expressed relief and joy, noting that these reunions marked a turning point after years of fear, uncertainty, and grief following the brutal festival attacks.

Noa Argamani’s Ordeal and Advocacy

Argamani endured eight months of captivity while campaigning for Or and the other hostages. Harrowing footage showed her being taken from the festival on a motorcycle, screaming for her life as Or watched helplessly.

Since her release, Argamani posted messages of hope on social media, expressing her longing for Or and recounting her fight to secure his freedom. She described her deep loneliness and anticipation of rebuilding their life together, referencing the dreams they planned to share.

Her story became a symbol of resilience, hope, and love amid a broader context of violence and hostage crises in the region.

Or lost between 30 to 40 percent of his body weight during his captivity, according to Israel’s Channel 12. He spent most of his time in solitary confinement and had little to no contact with other hostages. Following his release, Or requested private time with Argamani to hear her story of survival and rescue.

During their reunion, the couple shared their first cigarette together after two years. Or’s weakened condition and solitary experience underscored the psychological and physical trauma suffered by hostages. Their reunion illustrated both the human cost of conflict and the strength of personal resilience in overcoming extreme adversity.

Other Hostages Freed and Family Reunions

Among the other hostages released was 24-year-old Evyatar David, who had been seen in disturbing footage marking days in captivity by digging his own grave. Today, he appeared with his parents, Avishai and Galia David, beaming after regaining freedom.

The hostages’ release followed international negotiations and highlighted the humanitarian impact of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. Tragedy still touched some families; Argamani’s mother, Liora, passed away from a brain tumor shortly after her daughter’s rescue, barely able to see her.

Must Read: LEAKED! Trump And Indonesian President Prabowo’s Family Talks Captured On Mic As It Wasn’t Turned Off