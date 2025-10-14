LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > LEAKED! Trump And Indonesian President Prabowo’s Family Talks Captured On Mic As It Wasn’t Turned Off

LEAKED! Trump And Indonesian President Prabowo’s Family Talks Captured On Mic As It Wasn’t Turned Off

A hot mic moment captured US President Donald Trump in an unofficial conversation with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto after the Gaza ceasefire signing in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. The exchange included references to Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. of the Trump Organization, raising questions about the overlap of diplomacy and private business.

Trump's Hot Mic Moment
Trump's Hot Mic Moment

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 14, 2025 03:17:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

LEAKED! Trump And Indonesian President Prabowo’s Family Talks Captured On Mic As It Wasn’t Turned Off

A surprising hot mic moment captured US President Donald Trump in an unofficial exchange with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto shortly after signing the Gaza ceasefire plan in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. The conversation, picked up by live microphones off-camera, quickly drew attention on social media. 

The interaction occurred after Trump addressed the summit attended by over 20 world leaders focused on the Gaza ceasefire. Once the press left the room, Prabowo approached Trump to discuss a private matter.

The exchange included references to Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., highlighting the blending of diplomacy and private business.

Trump Discusses Meeting With Son Eric Trump

During the exchange, Prabowo asked Trump if he could meet his son, Eric Trump, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization. Trump replied, “I’ll have Eric call. Should I do that? He’s such a good boy. I’ll have Eric call you,” indicating plans to facilitate the meeting.

Prabowo responded, suggesting, “We’ll look for a better place,” hinting at potential discussions related to business opportunities. Observers noted that the discussion blurred lines between private business interests and official diplomatic events, especially following a high-profile international agreement like the Gaza ceasefire, raising questions about the ethical boundaries between state and personal ventures.

The Trump Organization, which manages real estate, hospitality, and blockchain ventures, owns a golf club near Jakarta and plans to open another resort in Bali, Indonesia. The hot mic exchange with Prabowo added context to the organization’s regional interests, particularly in areas described as “not safe, security-wise” by the Indonesian president.

Must Read: Trump On TIME! Donald Trump To Feature On TIME Magazine Cover Following Historic Gaza Peace Deal

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 3:17 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Israeli Couple Reunites After Two Years With A ‘Kiss’, After Being Held In Hamas Captivity

REFILE-After record crypto crash, a rush to hedge against another freefall

Trump On TIME! Donald Trump To Feature On TIME Magazine Cover Following Historic Gaza Peace Deal

Watch Pak PM Shehbaz’s Reaction When Trump Asked ‘India- Pakistan Will Stay Nicely Together’

Why Is There Internal Violence In Pakistan? 250 Protesters, 48 Police Officers Killed In TLP Clashes

LATEST NEWS

Soccer -Benin confident ahead of World Cup qualifier with Nigeria

Why Is There Internal Violence In Pakistan? 250 Protesters, 48 Police Officers Killed In TLP Clashes

UPDATE 1-NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory to lay off about 550 workers

UGC NET December Exam Date 2025 OUT: Direct Link for UGC Net Registration Form

Arm Wrestling! Donald Trump Manhandles French President Emmanuel Macron With Aggressive Handshake, Video Goes Viral

Taylor Swift to debut Eras Tour finale, docuseries on Disney+

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Hails Donald Trump For Maintaining Peace And Stopping War Between India And Pakistan, WATCH

Taliban Denies Pakistan Minister Khawaja Asif And ISI Chief’s Visa Request Thrice: Report

Study: Quitting smoking in later life may slow down decline in memory

12 Lakh Government Employees In India Now Using Zoho Mail: Should You Make The Switch Too?

LEAKED! Trump And Indonesian President Prabowo’s Family Talks Captured On Mic As It Wasn’t Turned Off

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LEAKED! Trump And Indonesian President Prabowo’s Family Talks Captured On Mic As It Wasn’t Turned Off

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LEAKED! Trump And Indonesian President Prabowo’s Family Talks Captured On Mic As It Wasn’t Turned Off
LEAKED! Trump And Indonesian President Prabowo’s Family Talks Captured On Mic As It Wasn’t Turned Off
LEAKED! Trump And Indonesian President Prabowo’s Family Talks Captured On Mic As It Wasn’t Turned Off
LEAKED! Trump And Indonesian President Prabowo’s Family Talks Captured On Mic As It Wasn’t Turned Off
QUICK LINKS