LEAKED! Trump And Indonesian President Prabowo’s Family Talks Captured On Mic As It Wasn’t Turned Off

A surprising hot mic moment captured US President Donald Trump in an unofficial exchange with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto shortly after signing the Gaza ceasefire plan in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. The conversation, picked up by live microphones off-camera, quickly drew attention on social media.

The interaction occurred after Trump addressed the summit attended by over 20 world leaders focused on the Gaza ceasefire. Once the press left the room, Prabowo approached Trump to discuss a private matter.

The exchange included references to Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., highlighting the blending of diplomacy and private business.

BREAKING: Trump and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto have just been caught on a hot mic discussing a potential business deal. pic.twitter.com/XZDp99tP2Y — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) October 13, 2025

Trump Discusses Meeting With Son Eric Trump

During the exchange, Prabowo asked Trump if he could meet his son, Eric Trump, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization. Trump replied, “I’ll have Eric call. Should I do that? He’s such a good boy. I’ll have Eric call you,” indicating plans to facilitate the meeting.

Prabowo responded, suggesting, “We’ll look for a better place,” hinting at potential discussions related to business opportunities. Observers noted that the discussion blurred lines between private business interests and official diplomatic events, especially following a high-profile international agreement like the Gaza ceasefire, raising questions about the ethical boundaries between state and personal ventures.

The Trump Organization, which manages real estate, hospitality, and blockchain ventures, owns a golf club near Jakarta and plans to open another resort in Bali, Indonesia. The hot mic exchange with Prabowo added context to the organization’s regional interests, particularly in areas described as “not safe, security-wise” by the Indonesian president.

