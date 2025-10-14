Donald Trump Gushes Over Karoline Leavitt, Compares Her Lips To Machine Gun, ‘That Face, Those Lips, Video Emerges

President Donald Trump, 79, does it again. US President on Monday made an unusual remark about White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One following his visit to Israel, where hostages were released under the Middle East ceasefire agreement.

During a 15-minute conversation with the press, Trump shifted from discussing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to commenting on Leavitt’s appearance.

“How’s Karoline doing? Is she doing good?” Trump asked the reporters. He then added, “Should Karoline be replaced?”

When a reporter responded, “That’s up to you, sir,” Trump replied, “It’ll never happen. That face… and those lips, they move like a machine gun, right?”

Donald Trump’s Previous Comments About Karoline Leavitt

Leavitt, 28, who was on the presidential plane, later shared a photo on her X account, describing Trump as the “hardest working POTUS ever.”

This is not the first time Trump has likened Leavitt’s lips to a machine gun. In August, during an interview with Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty, he said, “She’s become a star,” Trump said. “It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun… She’s a star and she’s great.”

He added, “She’s a great person, actually. But she’s–I don’t think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline. She’s been amazing.”

BREAKING 🚨 President Trump gives HUGE praise to Karoline Leavitt on Air Force One tonight: “Karoline will never be replaced. Those lips move like a machine gun” I LOVE IT ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1KjKuaql1K — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) October 14, 2025

Karoline Leavitt’s Career and Personal Life

Leavitt first served in Trump’s administration from 2019 to 2021 as an assistant press secretary. After a failed congressional campaign, she returned to work for Trump in January 2024 as his national press secretary during his election campaign.

Following her appointment as White House press secretary last year, Leavitt became the youngest individual to hold the position in history.

In her personal life, Leavitt married real estate developer Nicholas Riccio in January, shortly before Trump’s second inauguration, despite a 31-year age gap.

Earlier this month, she moved into one of the largest offices in the White House after it was vacated by Taylor Budowich, one of Trump’s deputy chiefs of staff.

