WATCH: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Reacts In Shock, Rolls Her Eyes As Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Praises Donald Trump For India-Pakistan Peace Efforts

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni rolled her eyes and gave a shocking reaction as Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif publicly praised US President Donald Trump for his role in halting tensions between India and Pakistan. Sharif was given a chance by the US President to speak at the Egypt peace summit, where world leaders gathered for the official ceasefire signing and discussed Gaza’s post-war reconstruction.

“Pakistan has nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his outstanding, extraordinary contributions to stop (the) war between India and Pakistan and then achieve a ceasefire. And today again, I would like to nominate this great president for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Sharif said at the gathering.

World Leaders At Egypt Peace Summit React to Shehbaz Sharif’s Unpassioned Praise For Donald Trump

As Sharif spoke, Trump stood to his right, while Meloni and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer were positioned just behind them. Upon hearing Sharif’s announcement, Meloni instinctively covered her mouth, seemingly in shock. Even after lowering her hand, the Italian leader appeared visibly uneasy as Sharif continued his effusive praise of the former US president.

Despite repeated denials from India regarding Trump’s claims of brokering a ceasefire after Operation Sindoor earlier this year, the US President has continued to credit himself for preventing escalation. Last week, Trump told reporters that his repeated threats of sanctions had helped avert multiple conflicts, including the one between India and Pakistan.

watch Meloni as Pakistan’s Sharif fluffs Trump for next year’s Nobel pic.twitter.com/yZxQt4o2IZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2025

Gaza Peace Summit, Donald Trump Signs The Landmark Deal

More than 20 world leaders attended the Gaza Peace Summit on Monday, co-chaired by Trump and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The summit aimed to finalise the framework of the US-brokered peace deal and outline strategies for post-war reconstruction.

During the high-level meeting, Trump signed a landmark document formalising the ceasefire agreement. Earlier in the day, Hamas returned all living Israeli hostages, while Israel released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees as part of the first phase of the peace deal.

Donald Trump Praises PM Modi

In his remarks, Trump described Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “a very good friend” and commended him for “doing a fantastic job.” He expressed optimism that “Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together,” turning to Sharif, who responded with a smile.

Trump also lauded Pakistan’s military leadership and noted that regional stability “depends on good friends doing good things.”

