Watch Pak PM Shehbaz’s Reaction When Trump Asked ‘India- Pakistan Will Stay Nicely Together’

US President Donald Trump addressed the Egypt-hosted Peace Summit on Gaza, expressing optimism about South Asian relations. He stated, “I think Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together,” and looked at Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for confirmation.

Sharif responded with a broad smile, highlighting a diplomatic moment between the two nations. Trump praised Pakistan’s leadership, calling military chief Asif Munir his “favorite field marshal from Pakistan,” and invited Sharif to address the summit, stressing Pakistan’s potential role in promoting stability in the Middle East and supporting global peace initiatives.

Rising Tensions Along India-Pakistan Border

India and Pakistan have seen increasing tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The conflict escalated after the Pahalgam attack, in which terrorists targeted security forces, causing multiple casualties. India responded with Operation Sindoor, striking terrorist hideouts in the region.

Cross-border clashes continued, including retaliatory fire, which heightened alert levels on both sides. Ceasefire violations and ongoing confrontations have strained bilateral relations and raised international concern. Governments and global observers have called for restraint and dialogue to prevent further escalation.

The situation remains sensitive, impacting regional security and diplomatic relations between the two nuclear-armed nations.

India’s Support for Peace Initiatives in Gaza

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh represented India as a special envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Singh met with President Trump to discuss India’s support for peace initiatives and humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

India welcomed the landmark Peace Agreement, expressing hope that it would bring lasting regional stability. The country reiterated its commitment to diplomacy and international cooperation. India emphasized its role in humanitarian aid distribution and fostering dialogue between conflicting parties.

The Indian delegation stressed that peaceful resolutions benefit both regional security and global stability, reflecting India’s proactive approach in supporting international peace efforts.

Summit Highlights: Diplomacy and Viral Moments

During the summit, a video clip went viral online showing President Trump shaking hands with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The brief clip, lasting over 30 seconds, shows Trump pulling Macron toward himself while both leaders smile and maintain a firm grip. The moment drew attention online, with users calling it a classic display of political dominance and confidence between two powerful global figures during the high-profile peace conference.

Egypt Hosts and Recognizes Peace Efforts

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi co-hosted the summit with President Trump, emphasizing the importance of peace and dialogue in the Middle East. El-Sissi called Trump’s Mideast peace plan the “last chance” for a durable solution, advocating a two-state resolution and Palestinian independence alongside Israel.

President Trump received the Order of the Nile, Egypt’s highest civilian honour, in recognition of his efforts during the summit.

