LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Watch Pak PM Shehbaz’s Reaction When Trump Asked ‘India- Pakistan Will Stay Nicely Together’

Watch Pak PM Shehbaz’s Reaction When Trump Asked ‘India- Pakistan Will Stay Nicely Together’

US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about India-Pakistan relations at the Egypt-hosted Peace Summit on Gaza. He praised Pakistan’s leadership and invited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to address the summit, highlighting the country’s role in promoting regional stability. Tensions along the India-Pakistan border escalated after the Pahalgam attack, leading to India’s Operation Sindoor and cross-border clashes.

Trump On India - Pak Peace
Trump On India - Pak Peace

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 14, 2025 02:10:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch Pak PM Shehbaz’s Reaction When Trump Asked ‘India- Pakistan Will Stay Nicely Together’

US President Donald Trump addressed the Egypt-hosted Peace Summit on Gaza, expressing optimism about South Asian relations. He stated, “I think Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together,” and looked at Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for confirmation.

Sharif responded with a broad smile, highlighting a diplomatic moment between the two nations. Trump praised Pakistan’s leadership, calling military chief Asif Munir his “favorite field marshal from Pakistan,” and invited Sharif to address the summit, stressing Pakistan’s potential role in promoting stability in the Middle East and supporting global peace initiatives.

Rising Tensions Along India-Pakistan Border

India and Pakistan have seen increasing tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The conflict escalated after the Pahalgam attack, in which terrorists targeted security forces, causing multiple casualties. India responded with Operation Sindoor, striking terrorist hideouts in the region.

Cross-border clashes continued, including retaliatory fire, which heightened alert levels on both sides. Ceasefire violations and ongoing confrontations have strained bilateral relations and raised international concern. Governments and global observers have called for restraint and dialogue to prevent further escalation.

The situation remains sensitive, impacting regional security and diplomatic relations between the two nuclear-armed nations.

India’s Support for Peace Initiatives in Gaza

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh represented India as a special envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Singh met with President Trump to discuss India’s support for peace initiatives and humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

India welcomed the landmark Peace Agreement, expressing hope that it would bring lasting regional stability. The country reiterated its commitment to diplomacy and international cooperation. India emphasized its role in humanitarian aid distribution and fostering dialogue between conflicting parties.

The Indian delegation stressed that peaceful resolutions benefit both regional security and global stability, reflecting India’s proactive approach in supporting international peace efforts.

Summit Highlights: Diplomacy and Viral Moments

During the summit, a video clip went viral online showing President Trump shaking hands with French President Emmanuel Macron. 

The brief clip, lasting over 30 seconds, shows Trump pulling Macron toward himself while both leaders smile and maintain a firm grip. The moment drew attention online, with users calling it a classic display of political dominance and confidence between two powerful global figures during the high-profile peace conference.

Egypt Hosts and Recognizes Peace Efforts

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi co-hosted the summit with President Trump, emphasizing the importance of peace and dialogue in the Middle East. El-Sissi called Trump’s Mideast peace plan the “last chance” for a durable solution, advocating a two-state resolution and Palestinian independence alongside Israel.

President Trump received the Order of the Nile, Egypt’s highest civilian honour, in recognition of his efforts during the summit. 

Must Read: Arm Wrestling! Donald Trump Manhandles French President Emmanuel Macron With Aggressive Handshake, Video Goes Viral

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 2:10 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumpgaza peace planIndia- Pak WarPak PM Shehbaz

RELATED News

Trump On TIME! Donald Trump To Feature On TIME Magazine Cover Following Historic Gaza Peace Deal

Why Is There Internal Violence In Pakistan? 250 Protesters, 48 Police Officers Killed In TLP Clashes

UPDATE 1-NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory to lay off about 550 workers

Arm Wrestling! Donald Trump Manhandles French President Emmanuel Macron With Aggressive Handshake, Video Goes Viral

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Hails Donald Trump For Maintaining Peace And Stopping War Between India And Pakistan, WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Watch Pak PM Shehbaz’s Reaction When Trump Asked ‘India- Pakistan Will Stay Nicely Together’

UGC NET December Exam Date 2025 OUT: Direct Link for UGC Net Registration Form

Taylor Swift to debut Eras Tour finale, docuseries on Disney+

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Hails Donald Trump For Maintaining Peace And Stopping War Between India And Pakistan, WATCH

Taliban Denies Pakistan Minister Khawaja Asif And ISI Chief’s Visa Request Thrice: Report

Study: Quitting smoking in later life may slow down decline in memory

12 Lakh Government Employees In India Now Using Zoho Mail: Should You Make The Switch Too?

Why Two-Wheelers Don’t Have To Pay Toll Charges On National Highways

Where Is Saad Rizvi? Conflicting Reports About Death Of TLP Leader Emerge, Pakistan In Chaos, Muridke, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Islamabad & Lahore Witness Violent Protests

Six Arrested For Smuggling Ganja Hidden Under Garments Worth More Than Rs. 2 Lakh, Cops Strip Their Clothes

Watch Pak PM Shehbaz’s Reaction When Trump Asked ‘India- Pakistan Will Stay Nicely Together’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch Pak PM Shehbaz’s Reaction When Trump Asked ‘India- Pakistan Will Stay Nicely Together’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch Pak PM Shehbaz’s Reaction When Trump Asked ‘India- Pakistan Will Stay Nicely Together’
Watch Pak PM Shehbaz’s Reaction When Trump Asked ‘India- Pakistan Will Stay Nicely Together’
Watch Pak PM Shehbaz’s Reaction When Trump Asked ‘India- Pakistan Will Stay Nicely Together’
Watch Pak PM Shehbaz’s Reaction When Trump Asked ‘India- Pakistan Will Stay Nicely Together’
QUICK LINKS