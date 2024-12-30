Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Gaza Hospital Director Detained In Israeli Prison, Family Reveals

Gaza doctor detained amid hospital raid; family and rights groups demand action as healthcare infrastructure crumbles.

Gaza Hospital Director Detained In Israeli Prison, Family Reveals

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, one of the last doctors operating in northern Gaza, has been detained by Israeli forces, leaving his family desperate for answers. Dr. Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabaliya refugee camp, was reportedly injured during a raid and later transferred to the Sde Teiman detention camp, according to his son, Idrees Abu Safiya.

“We are so worried. We haven’t been able to sleep for three days because we didn’t know until today where he is,” Idrees shared. Witnesses claim Dr. Abu Safiya was injured in the raid and later seen in detention with visible wounds.

The raid has also shuttered Kamal Adwan Hospital, which Dr. Abu Safiya had managed through over 80 days of siege and bombardment. Patients and remaining staff were transferred to the already non-functional Indonesian hospital in Beit Lahia. The World Health Organization (WHO) expressed outrage, condemning the raid as a blow to Gaza’s collapsing healthcare system.

Israel alleges the hospital was being used by Hamas and Islamic Jihad, claiming 240 fighters were arrested during the operation. However, human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have demanded the release of detained medical personnel. Amnesty highlighted concerns over reports of torture and incommunicado detention of health workers at Sde Teiman.

Eid Sabbah, the head of nursing at Kamal Adwan Hospital, reported that many medical staff were detained, initially held at schools and wedding halls, but their current whereabouts remain unknown. The United Nations has condemned the treatment of healthcare workers, calling the reports of torture “grossly illegal and revolting.”

Since October 7, 2023, the Palestinian health ministry reports that over 1,000 health workers in Gaza have been killed, and 300 have been detained. “We hope humanitarian groups can come together to secure my father’s release,” Idrees said.

Dr. Abu Safiya’s detention not only underscores the dangers faced by Gaza’s medical community but also leaves northern Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure in tatters, with dire consequences for its people.

ALSO READ: Biden Praises Jimmy Carter: A Lesson In Decency For Trump

Filed under

gaza world

Advertisement

Also Read

Has Anderson Paak, 35 Confirmed His Dating Status With Mariah Carey, 55 Or Is It Just Another Fling Post Divorce?

Has Anderson Paak, 35 Confirmed His Dating Status With Mariah Carey, 55 Or Is It...

South Korea Orders Safety Probe After Deadly Domestic Airline Crash

South Korea Orders Safety Probe After Deadly Domestic Airline Crash

US Announces $5.9 Billion Aid Package For Ukraine’s Defense And Economy

US Announces $5.9 Billion Aid Package For Ukraine’s Defense And Economy

Why Has Trinidad and Tobago Declared Emergency? Everything Explained

Why Has Trinidad and Tobago Declared Emergency? Everything Explained

Who Is Lobo? Jason Momoa Finally Gets To Play This Iconic DC Character In Supergirl- His Superpowers Explained

Who Is Lobo? Jason Momoa Finally Gets To Play This Iconic DC Character In Supergirl-...

Entertainment

Has Anderson Paak, 35 Confirmed His Dating Status With Mariah Carey, 55 Or Is It Just Another Fling Post Divorce?

Has Anderson Paak, 35 Confirmed His Dating Status With Mariah Carey, 55 Or Is It

Who Is Lobo? Jason Momoa Finally Gets To Play This Iconic DC Character In Supergirl- His Superpowers Explained

Who Is Lobo? Jason Momoa Finally Gets To Play This Iconic DC Character In Supergirl-

Did Paige DeSorbo Cheat On Craig Conover? TV Star Announces Split With Boyfriend After 3 Years Of Dating

Did Paige DeSorbo Cheat On Craig Conover? TV Star Announces Split With Boyfriend After 3

‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ Set To Re-Release On Hritik Roshan’s 51st Birthday

‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ Set To Re-Release On Hritik Roshan’s 51st Birthday

Is Barroz Biggest Disaster Of The Year? Mohanlal Says It Is A Gift For Audience After Film Fails To Perform At Box-Office

Is Barroz Biggest Disaster Of The Year? Mohanlal Says It Is A Gift For Audience

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find Out Here!

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox