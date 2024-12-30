Biden Praises Jimmy Carter: A Lesson In Decency For Trump

Joe Biden, reflecting on the life of former President Jimmy Carter, offered a heartfelt tribute while drawing a sharp contrast with Donald Trump. Speaking from the US Virgin Islands just hours after Carter passed away at the age of 100, Biden described the late president as a beacon of decency and a role model for leadership.

When asked if Trump, set to begin his second term in January, could learn anything from Carter’s legacy, Biden responded emphatically, “Decency. Decency. Decency.”

Biden highlighted Carter’s compassion, stating, “Can you imagine Jimmy Carter walking past someone in need and doing nothing? Can you imagine him judging someone for how they look or talk? I can’t.” Biden spoke for nine minutes, praising Carter as a humanitarian, a personal friend, and a leader whose values elevated America’s global standing.

In a striking contrast, Trump’s reaction to Carter’s death was unexpectedly measured. The incoming 47th president released statements calling Carter “a truly good man” and “more consequential than most presidents.” Trump wrote, “While I strongly disagreed with him politically, he truly loved our country and worked hard to make it better.”

This tone marked a departure from Trump’s past remarks. On Carter’s 100th birthday in October, Trump mocked him, joking that Biden’s presidency made Carter’s look “brilliant.” Their relationship had long been marked by tension, with Carter once suggesting Russian interference aided Trump’s 2016 victory and later warning that a second Trump term would spell “disaster.”

Biden closed his tribute with admiration for Carter’s life of service, noting his Nobel Peace Prize-winning efforts in global conflict resolution and human rights. On social media, Biden wrote, “Jimmy Carter lifted people up, changed lives, and saved lives all over the globe. We could all do well to be a little more like Jimmy Carter.”

Carter’s state funeral will take place on January 9 at Washington DC’s National Cathedral, honoring a legacy of decency and service that Biden believes all leaders should emulate.

