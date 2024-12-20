Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Joe Biden Confirms Attendance At Trump’s Inauguration, Rejecting Claims Of Pettiness

In a move signaling a commitment to the peaceful transfer of power, U.S. President Joe Biden has confirmed he will attend Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration next month.

Joe Biden Confirms Attendance At Trump’s Inauguration, Rejecting Claims Of Pettiness

In a move signaling a commitment to the peaceful transfer of power, U.S. President Joe Biden has confirmed he will attend Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration next month. Biden’s personal assurance dispels speculation about his absence and rejects accusations of engaging in a “childish game.”

Biden’s Confirmation

In an interview broadcast on the Meidas Touch network, President Biden stated, “Of course I am,” when asked if he planned to attend the January 20th inauguration. He added, “The only president ever to avoid an inauguration is the guy that’s about to be inaugurated.”

While the White House had previously announced Biden’s intention to attend, this marks the first time the president personally addressed the matter. His presence underscores the importance of upholding traditions that affirm the peaceful transfer of power in the United States.

Donald Trump’s absence from Biden’s swearing-in ceremony in 2021 broke a 150-year tradition. Trump’s refusal to concede defeat in the 2020 election and his claims of voter fraud led to a chaotic transition. These actions delayed government operations, funding, and federal agency access for the incoming administration.

Biden’s attendance at Trump’s inauguration is seen as a stark contrast, emphasizing his commitment to unity despite political differences.

The Transition and Its Challenges

President Biden has instructed his administration to follow traditional transition procedures. In a meeting following Trump’s November 5 victory, Biden extended an invitation to Trump to visit the White House. The meeting was described as “very cordial,” demonstrating Biden’s willingness to facilitate a smooth handover.

In the Meidas Touch interview, Biden remarked, “My job is to make a transition workable and available. The fact that he doesn’t abide by the rules of the democracy we’ve established is not my concern.”

Biden’s decision has drawn mixed reactions, with some praising his commitment to democracy and others questioning the gesture. Nonetheless, his attendance sets a tone for bipartisan respect during the transfer of power, even amidst political turbulence.

As Biden’s presidency winds down, his actions during this transition will likely be scrutinized as part of his broader legacy. His emphasis on cooperation and adherence to democratic principles highlights the enduring importance of institutional norms in American governance.

Read More : Jill Biden Reportedly Urging Bold Moves In Joe Biden’s Final Presidential Months

Filed under

Joe biden Trump

Advertisement

Also Read

Jill Biden Reportedly Urging Bold Moves In Joe Biden’s Final Presidential Months

Jill Biden Reportedly Urging Bold Moves In Joe Biden’s Final Presidential Months

Hellen Schweizer: The Self-Proclaimed Vampire Sparking Curiosity And Controversy

Hellen Schweizer: The Self-Proclaimed Vampire Sparking Curiosity And Controversy

‘No Hindi, No IIT Degree’: Why A Startup CEO Left Bengaluru After 16 Months

‘No Hindi, No IIT Degree’: Why A Startup CEO Left Bengaluru After 16 Months

Republicans Taking Orders From ‘World’s Richest Man’ Over Government Spending, Says Hillary Clinton

Republicans Taking Orders From ‘World’s Richest Man’ Over Government Spending, Says Hillary Clinton

Who Is Nick Fuentes? White Supremacist Claims Assassination Attempt At His Home

Who Is Nick Fuentes? White Supremacist Claims Assassination Attempt At His Home

Entertainment

Fun Facts About David Corenswet, Actor Playing The New Superman

Fun Facts About David Corenswet, Actor Playing The New Superman

OnlyFans Model Lily Phillips Begs Women To Help Her Bed 1,000 Men In 24 hours : ‘Send Husbands & Boyfriends’

OnlyFans Model Lily Phillips Begs Women To Help Her Bed 1,000 Men In 24 hours

Lilly Jay Reflects on Life After Divorce from Wicked Star Ethan Slater

Lilly Jay Reflects on Life After Divorce from Wicked Star Ethan Slater

Billie Eilish Proud Of Completing Her Goal Of ‘Having Good SEX’ In 2024 Months After Vowing To Never Talk About Her Sexuality

Billie Eilish Proud Of Completing Her Goal Of ‘Having Good SEX’ In 2024 Months After

Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn New Superman Character Steals The Spotlight

Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox