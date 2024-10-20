Gaza Reports 87 Deaths Following Israeli Air Strike In Beit Lahiya

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza has reported that at least 87 individuals lost their lives and over 40 were injured due to an Israeli air strike on the city of Beit Lahiya on Saturday.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza has reported that at least 87 individuals lost their lives and over 40 were injured due to an Israeli air strike on the city of Beit Lahiya on Saturday. The ministry stated that several people remain trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings in a residential area.

Israel’s Response to Casualty Reports

Israel is currently verifying the casualty figures but has suggested that earlier numbers reported by Hamas were “exaggerated.” In recent weeks, the Israeli military has intensified its bombardment of northern Gaza, asserting that its operations aim to prevent Hamas fighters from regrouping in the region.

UN Condemns Ongoing Violence

A senior UN official has warned that the “nightmare in Gaza is intensifying,” calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities. The UN’s peace process co-ordinator condemned the continuous attacks on civilians, stating, “This war must end, the hostages held by Hamas must be freed, the displacement of Palestinians must cease, and civilians must be protected wherever they are. Humanitarian aid must be delivered unimpeded.”

Revised Death Toll

Following the strike in Beit Lahiya, the Gaza health ministry updated its death toll from an initial 73 to 87. Ambulance crews have reportedly been unable to access the strike site due to ongoing dangers. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) characterized the strike as a “precision” attack targeting a “Hamas terror target,” emphasizing their efforts to minimize civilian harm.

Destruction and Humanitarian Crisis

Dr. Eid Sabbah, the director of nursing at Kamal Adwan Hospital, described the devastation in Beit Lahiya, noting that several buildings were completely destroyed. He expressed concern over the humanitarian situation, urging for an end to the “siege” on hospitals and for normalcy to return before it becomes too late.

Ongoing Military Operations

Israel’s military operations in northern Gaza have been ongoing since early October, primarily aimed at countering Hamas. The densely populated Jabalia area has faced significant bombardment, with reports indicating at least 33 fatalities from a recent strike.

Humanitarian organizations have raised alarms regarding the severe lack of aid entering northern Gaza, with reports indicating that aid deliveries have drastically declined compared to previous months. A UN official described the conditions in northern Gaza as “unspeakable horrors,” demanding an end to the ongoing violence.

Regional Tensions Escalate

In related developments, Israel continued its air strikes against Hezbollah positions in southern Beirut. The IDF confirmed intelligence-based strikes targeting Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters and a weapons workshop. Concurrently, about 160 rockets were reported fired from Lebanon into northern Israel, with the Lebanese army confirming the deaths of three of its soldiers due to an Israeli air strike.

