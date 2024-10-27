Georgia’s President Denounces Electoral Outcome, Calls For Public Protests Against Government

In a bold move that has reverberated through the political landscape, Georgia’s President Salomé Zurabishvili has publicly rejected the results of the recent elections. The elections, held on Saturday, were characterized by controversy and allegations of significant irregularities, leading to the ruling Georgian Dream party reaffirming its absolute majority.

In a press conference on Sunday, President Zurabishvili stated, “These elections cannot be recognized; we do not accept them. They have deprived us of our right to vote. Nothing can legitimize these elections,” emphasizing the widespread dissent against the electoral process.

During her address, Zurabishvili did not shy away from accusing Russia of orchestrating a “special operation” and engaging in a “new type of hybrid war” against the Georgian populace. In light of the alleged electoral fraud, she called upon citizens to protest against the government on Monday, amplifying her stance as she stands alongside key opposition leaders.

This development marks a significant shift in her relationship with the Georgian Dream party, which initially supported her election in 2018. However, recent actions by the party, which she views as increasingly authoritarian and aligned with Kremlin interests, have prompted her to distance herself from them.

Opposition’s Unification

Zurabishvili’s stance has galvanized the fragmented opposition, which has rallied together to reject the election results. Previously, the opposition had been working towards a minimum agreement to govern collectively should they defeat Georgian Dream. However, following the election, a collective refusal to accept the results emerged, with two of the four opposition coalitions announcing that they would not participate in parliament.

International observers have voiced their concerns regarding the electoral integrity, highlighting numerous irregularities, including coercion, voter intimidation, and bribery. According to the Central Electoral Commission’s initial count, Georgian Dream secured 54% of the votes, a six-point increase from previous elections, and won 89 out of 150 parliamentary seats.

What Are Observers’ Findings?

A multitude of international and local observers condemned the election, pointing to significant discrepancies in the voting process. Iulian Bulai, leader of the observer group from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), stated, “All this information leads us to question the fairness of the process,” during a press conference in Tbilisi. A letter signed by European lawmakers called for the international community not to recognize the results, citing a lack of adherence to democratic standards.

Countries like Germany, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia have echoed these sentiments, expressing concern over the irregularities identified by observers and urging the Georgian government to investigate the claims. Notably, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, a supporter of Georgian Dream’s ultra-conservative stance, congratulated the party on its victory prior to the official results being released.

The elections in Georgia took place amid significant polarization, with approximately 530 observers from various international organizations monitoring around 62% of the 3,111 polling stations. According to provisional reports, 6% of the polling stations exhibited negative evaluations primarily due to evidence of voter pressure and intimidation. In addition, 24% of observed locations compromised the secrecy of the vote, raising red flags about the overall integrity of the election.

One viral video showed an observer from the Azerbaijan mission mistakenly commenting on the cleanliness of the process while a voter was seen photographing their ballot—an act that violates voting privacy laws. Allegations of pressure from ruling party members, especially targeting civil servants and vulnerable citizens, have also surfaced, indicating a systematic approach to influencing voters.

Systematic Violations And International Responses

Joe Wilson, chairman of the US Congressional Committee on Security and Cooperation in Europe, condemned the “credible allegations of systematic violations,” linking them to Russian interference in the electoral process. Reports indicate that between 2017 and 2020, Russia conducted extensive hacking operations against Georgian state institutions, including the Electoral Commission. Investigative journalist Christo Grozev revealed that Russian intelligence proposed “radical measures” to undermine Georgia’s integration into the European Union, aiming to secure a “megavictory” for Georgian Dream.

In the lead-up to the elections, leaders from Georgian Dream were already asserting their victory, with Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze claiming that data indicated a “convincing victory” for the ruling party, despite no official results being available. This premature declaration has raised suspicions of collusion and orchestrated manipulation of the electoral process.

Analysis Of Voting Patterns

Despite expectations of a decline in support for Georgian Dream following widespread protests earlier this year, the electoral results revealed an increase in the party’s voter base by nearly 200,000 votes. Analysts suggest that the ruling party benefited from significant turnout among previously non-voting citizens and voters who had shifted from extremist and non-parliamentary parties. Conversely, the opposition, though united in their efforts, saw only a marginal increase of about 2,000 votes, suggesting a drop in overall support.

Particularly concerning were the results from rural districts, where Georgian Dream’s support surged by 15 to 30 percentage points, achieving nearly 90% of the vote in certain areas. Observers from NGOs noted the prevalence of systematic violations, stating that these irregularities appeared part of a larger scheme aimed at manipulating electoral outcomes. Organizations like the International Society for Free Elections and Democracy (ISFED) corroborated these claims, asserting that the documented irregularities had a significant impact on the election results.

