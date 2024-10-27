Sen. Marco Rubio: ‘Leak Of classified U.S. Documents About Israeli Military Plans Is Treason’

Sen. Marco Rubio condemns the leak of classified U.S. documents on Israeli military plans, calling it “treason” and urging prosecution, as FBI investigates the Telegram leak source.

Senator Marco Rubio condemned the recent leak of classified U.S. documents on Israeli military operations Sunday, calling the act “treason.” Rubio asserted that the responsible party should face the highest level of prosecution. The Florida Republican stated that this leak compromised both Israeli and American security, underscoring that it may reveal an anti-Israel faction within the U.S. government.

Rubio suggested that this leak points to internal opposition within the U.S. government sympathetic to adversarial groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. “There are elements within our U.S. government that hate Israel, that sympathize with Hamas and Hezbollah,” he stated, adding that this appears to be a “treasonous act” designed to damage Israeli security and, by extension, U.S. interests.

Rubio Calls For Treason Charges

As the ranking Republican on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Rubio emphasized the need for accountability. “It’s treason, and it should be prosecuted as such,” he declared, reminding viewers that the U.S. judicial system allows for the death penalty in treason cases.

FBI Investigates Telegram Leak Source

The leaked documents, reportedly originating from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency, were posted on Telegram earlier this month. These documents outlined Israel’s planned strikes on Iranian targets, which reportedly faced delays due to the exposure.

In response to Iran’s October 1 ballistic missile strike, Israel carried out retaliatory airstrikes over the weekend on Iranian military sites. The FBI has since opened an investigation into the leak’s origins, aiming to identify the individual responsible.

Rubio’s remarks highlight the broader concerns within the U.S. government regarding factions that might undermine critical alliances. The senator emphasized the need for vigilance against internal threats to national security, pointing to this incident as a troubling example.

MUST READ | Harris and Walz Hit the Road: Battleground State Blitz Ahead of Election